Live For One Night Only, MCC Presents: Toni Tony Tone!

MIRAMAR – The City of Miramar is excited to present Toni Tony Tone on Friday, January 18, 2019 at 7:30 pm at the Miramar Cultural Center (MCC) | ArtsPark located at 2400 Civic Center Place, Miramar.

Brothers Dwayne and Raphael Wiggins and cousin Timothy Christian have proven themselves durable guardians of the soul and funk tradition, while also infusing their music with enough contemporary devices to remain popular.

This Oakland trio scored a number of R&B hits including “It Never Rains (In Southern California)”, “Feels Good”, “Whatever you want”, and everyone’s favorite love song “Anniversary”.

We encourage everyone to come out and enjoy the soulful sounds of this legendary trio!

Click here to purchase your tickets.