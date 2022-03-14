Alkaline Enlist Wayne Wonder & Kranium for “New Rules” Concert in Miami

[MIAMI] – In 2017 when Alkaline and his team, New Era Productions announced the artist’s signature event, New Rules, the reception by the Vendetta fans and critics fueled varying discussions across the entertainment landscape. Alkaline’s then return from a three-year hiatus from not performing in Jamaica coupled with the success of his first album “New Level Unlock” which debuted at #1 on the Billboard Reggae Album charts and the event’s initial staging demonstrated not just his prominence then but cemented a bright future to come.

The highly anticipated event which was set to return in 2020, was postponed due to the Covid-19 pandemic. Despite not being able to perform, Alkaline stayed the course. He expanded his chart dominance and digital footprint with singles and accompanying video releases. With his sophomore album ‘Top Prize’ peaking at #2 on the Billboard Reggae Album charts. Plus capturing other noticeable chart placements globally. In addition to him being listed as one of the genres most streamed acts across various DSP’s. Alkaline is undeniably at the helm of the genre he represents.

New Rules, Miami 2022

Now as the world slowly recovers from the impacts of the pandemic, Alkaline will be reengaging with fans globally bringing his expansive catalog and new materials to fans with live appearances.

Alkaline in association with New Era Productions will bring the ‘New Rules’ concert to Miami as a part of the BRT Weekend 2022 spring series. The highly anticipated event will see a variety of acts performing, showcasing pioneers in the genre and bring the event’s theme to fruition.

Wayne Wonder

Reggae fusion artist Wayne Wonder who is known for singles such as “No Letting Go”. The song peaked at #11 on the Billboard Hot 100; #3 on the UK Hit Single chart. And, “Hold Me Now” securing placement in the movie 50 First Dates.

Kranium

Kranium who rose to stardom for his UK Platinum & US Gold single “No Body has to Know” has been redefining the rules of reggae-dancehall success.

2022 Releases

Since the start of 2022, Alkaline has released singles titled “World Domination” and “Weekend”. He has received rave reviews, amassing thousands of views on streaming platforms. With this initial line-up of acts, and more slated to be announced. The stage has been set for an epic showcase. Fans can visit newrulesfest.com for tickets and dettastore.com for merchandise.