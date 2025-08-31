Albert and Carmen Reynolds Initiative Creating Comfort in Schools – One Classroom at a Time

Black River, St. Elizabeth – The spirit of giving and community upliftment is alive and well in St. Elizabeth. This is thanks to the launch of the Albert and Carmen Reynolds Initiative, a philanthropic drive. It has a simple but impactful mission: “creating comfort in schools, one school at a time.”

The initiative was born out of a desire to ensure that children across the parish learn in environments that support focus, productivity, and overall well-being. Leading this effort is Althea Laing. She is the daughter of the late Albert and Carmen Reynolds. They were the first and second principals of Black River Primary School. Under their stewardship, Black River Primary rose to prominence.

The University of Primary Schools

It was affectionately called “The University of Primary Schools,” producing numerous government scholars. It earned accolades in academics, sports, and the Jamaica Cultural Development Commission (JCDC) Festival of Arts.

The first school to benefit from this initiative is Holland Primary School. It has received the donation of 16 classroom fans. The gesture is more than symbolic—it marks the beginning of a long-term commitment. The aim is to provide schools with the tools necessary to create healthier and more comfortable classrooms for students.

“Children learn best when they are comfortable, and this initiative is a way of continuing the legacy of my parents, who dedicated their lives to education and to the holistic development of their students,” Laing shared.

The effort has been made possible through the generosity of individual donors as well as corporate partners. Looking ahead, the initiative has set its sights on Black River Primary School as the next recipient. The goal is to install 30 fans across 15 classrooms, creating a cooler, more inviting environment for today’s youth. Already, 10 fans have been secured.

The call is now being extended to past students of Black River Primary and well-wishers to contribute towards this vision. Every donation brings the school closer to providing a modern, comfortable learning space for its students, echoing the tradition of excellence that Albert and Carmen Reynolds established decades ago.

As the initiative grows, it is poised to make a lasting impact—one school, one classroom, and one fan at a time.