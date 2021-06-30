AileyCamp Miami returns to the Arsht Center for its 13th season

[MIAMI] – The Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts of Miami-Dade County (@arshtcenter) is thrilled to announce the return of AileyCamp Miami, the Center’s award-winning free summer camp that uses dance as a vehicle for the personal development of public middle school students from under resourced communities throughout Miami-Dade County.

A year after the camp went virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic, campers will return to the Center. The camp runs for a period of six weeks. Which will include in-person dance, music and personal development workshops. Health and safety protocols will be followed throughout the summer, and include reduced camp capacity, safe distancing and mask requirements.

“AileyCamp Miami helped me get through last summer during the height of the pandemic,” said returning AileyCamper Amonti Pipkin. “I’m really excited to be able to experience camp in person this year. Plus, being able to enjoy the summer with my friends again.”

Camp Grand Finale

AileyCamp Miami 2021 culminates with a grand finale performance. Scheduled to take place on the Knight Concert Hall’s Swanee and Paul DiMare Stage. Campers will showcase their dance skills – and even some of their own spoken word compositions. The camp’s theme, “Unique,” recognizes and celebrates our differences and what make us all one of a kind. The theme will be woven into the camp’s curriculum. In addition to being reimagined for the final performance, which will be streamed online on August 7.

Welcome Back Campers

“Over the past 15 months we’ve all realized the vital importance of human interaction in our lives. As a result, that’s a huge part of why we decided to bring AileyCamp Miami back to an in-person format for 2021,” said Jairo Ontiveros, vice president of arts education and community engagement at the Arsht Center. “We’re thrilled to welcome our campers back to the Center so that they can not only experience these important connections with their peers, but utilize the arts as a way to productively express their feelings.”

Summer Program

The nationally acclaimed summer program will continue to inspire young people through dance. By providing classes in dance techniques such as ballet, Horton-based modern, jazz and West African dance. Personal development and creative communication classes will teach campers how to express themselves in a positive way and tackle challenging subjects that include decision-making, peer-pressure, conflict resolution, and self-awareness.

Campers will also participate in mentoring activities and curated conversations with inspiring leaders from various walks of life. Each day will feature specially curated theme-based lessons and begins with reciting daily affirmations such as “I will pay attention with my mind, body, and spirit,” and “I will not use the word ‘can’t’ to define my possibilities,” to guide AileyCampers on a path to becoming confident, productive, and motivated individuals.

Learning Life Skills

For more than 12 years, AileyCamp Miami has strengthened the lives of more than 1,100 public middle school students in Miami-Dade County, opening their world to opportunities that span far beyond the multi-week program.

Former campers have been accepted to prestigious performing arts programs, gone on to pursue higher education in the fields of arts and sciences, and paid it forward by starting not-for-profit community organizations and serving as mentors for AileyCamp Miami.

“From my personality to my passion to my voice, I’ve used every affirmation and life skill taught at AileyCamp Miami to become the successful man I am today,” said former AileyCamper Treyon Sargent, who returns to AileyCamp Miami this year as a dance instructor. “It was always my dream to come back and share some of the knowledge that was poured into me with the younger generation. I’m forever thankful for this program — it’s where it all began for me, and where it’s all going to continue.”

White House Recognition

AileyCamp Miami has achieved national acclaim and widespread community recognition as a positive force for youth in Miami. In 2016, the program was recognized by the White House with the National Arts and Humanities Youth Program Award – the nation’s highest honor for creative youth development programs. AileyCamp Miami was also awarded The Children’s Trust’s 2017 Champions for Children Program of the Year award.

AileyCamp Miami is produced and funded by the Arsht Center, with public and private support, in partnership with Alvin Ailey Dance Foundation. The camp has built a solid base of community support from a growing number of local foundations, companies and individuals who believe in the program’s power to improve young lives.

In 2021, the program is made possible with the leadership support of The Batchelor Foundation, The Frederick A. DeLuca Foundation, Green Family Foundation, and Himan Brown Charitable Trust, with additional support provided by Samvid Ventures; The Children’s Trust; Miami-Dade County Mayor and Board of County Commissioners, the Miami-Dade County Department of Cultural Affairs and the Cultural Affairs Council; the State of Florida, Department of State, Division of Cultural Affairs and the Florida Council on Arts and Culture; The Kirk Foundation; Al and Jane Nahmad Family Foundation; GOYA; Marian and David Rocker; The Israel, Rose, Henry & Robert Wiener Charitable Foundation; TriMix Foundation; Praxair; The Miami Foundation; Publix Super Markets Charities; Genesis Motor America; and Friends of AileyCamp Miami.