Island SPACE Caribbean Museum Celebrates Women’s History with Women Warriors of Social Justice Series

PLANTATION – Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, a museum dedicated to celebrating and preserving the cultural heritage of the Caribbean community, will present a “Women Warriors of Social Justice” event series. From now through May 14, 2023, Island SPACE will celebrate the accomplishments of exceptional Caribbean women with exhibits and program activities including a fine art show, a one-woman play on the life and times of Shirley Chisholm, and speaker and performance events.

The series will be based at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum, Broward Mall, 8000 W Broward Blvd #202, Plantation, FL 33388.

Women Warriors of Social Justice

“Women Warriors of Social Justice” is made possible by the following funds at the Community Foundation of Broward: Mary N. Porter Community Impact Fund, Jack Belt Memorial Fund, Ginny and Tom Miller Fund, Stearns Weaver Miller Fund for the Arts, Harold D. Franks Fund.

Events will be set against the backdrop of two installations. “Earth, Water & Skin: Caribbean Women in Art” is a fine art show featuring the work of multimedia creatives Michelle Drummond and Krystle Sabdul of Jamaica, and Sonya Sanchez Arias of Trinidad. Their stunning, multidimensional pieces are portrayed in yarn, charcoal, paint and found objects hanging from the walls and ceiling of the Island SPACE gallery.

Caribbean Sheroes Exhibition

The “Caribbean Sheroes” exhibition features female leaders of Caribbean descent, including the stories of 14 inspirational changemakers from South Florida and the Caribbean.

Women’s History Month Celebration

On Sunday, March 19, Island SPACE will host a Women’s History Month Celebration featuring guest speaker Dr Patricia Morris, president of Equilo Foundation. Morris will be presenting a talk on 7 Steps to Women’s Empowerment. As well as live dance, spoken word performances and other cultural entertainment. Learn more at www.islandspacefl.org/womensmonth.

Honoring HERS

A second event taking place at Island SPACE on Sunday, May 7th, “Honoring HERS”. Honoring HERS will recognize some of the women on display in the museum. In addition, feature curated spoken word performances by Caribbean woman poets. Plus, tips to help women learn how to take better care of themselves. The live segment of this event will be curated by Frankie Red Wordz. Learn more at www.islandspacefl.org/sheroes.

Unbossed and Unbowed

Finally, to mark Mother’s Day on the afternoon of Sunday May 14, Island SPACE will present a one-woman play titled “Unbossed and Unbowed”. “Unbossed and Unbowed” tells the story of Shirley Chisholm’s life. The play, performed by Ingrid Griffith at the Pompano Beach Center for the Performing Arts. It explores Chisholm’s pioneering political career and tireless social justice advocacy. Learn more at www.islandspacefl.org/mothersdayshow.

“As a Caribbean woman who cares deeply about the people who share my heritage ‘Women Warriors of Social Justice’ at Island SPACE Caribbean Museum means a great deal to me,” said Island SPACE board president Calibe Thompson. “The event series celebrates women so many of us respect and admire, and it will provide an opportunity for our community to learn about their incredible legacies.”

Key Dates

March 18 – May 14: Earth, Water & Skin: Caribbean Women in Art | A fine art exhibition, free with museum entry fee.

March 18 – May 14: Caribbean Sheroes | A profile exhibition, free with museum entry fee.

Sunday, March 19 from 3:00 to 6:00 p.m.: Women’s History Month Celebration | Inspirational guest speaker and live cultural performances, free entry.

Sunday, May 7 from 11:00 a.m. to 3:00 p.m.: Honoring HERS | Recognizing phenomenal contemporary Caribbean women, with a poetry and music showcase and self care instruction.