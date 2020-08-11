AFSCME’s Saunders Praises Kamala Harris as Biden’s Historic Vice Presidential Pick

WASHINGTON, DC – AFSCME President Lee Saunders applauded Joe Biden’s announcement naming Sen. Kamala Harris as his running mate:

“Senator Harris is a tireless fighter for working people who will be a powerful running mate and a champion in the Biden administration for public service workers and the communities in which they work every day to keep safe, healthy and strong. Biden’s vision to build back better means that working people and their unions will have a seat at the table in the next administration to address our nation’s challenges, including the public health, economic and systemic inequalities that are ravaging the nation. We know Senator Harris will continue her relentless advocacy to ensure that we win for working people in 2020, address deepening inequality and work to unrig the rules of our economy so that everyone, not just the wealthy and privileged, can thrive.”