State Rep. Shevrin Jones Announces State & Local Endorsements

WEST PARK — Today, Representative Shevrin Jones announced his support for several state and local candidates. These endorsements follow last month’s decisive primary election in which Jones earned more than 43 percent of the vote in a jam-packed field of six candidates.

“Now more than ever, our communities deserve focused, principled leaders who will fight for the people’s priorities,” Jones said Tuesday. “I’m proud to stand alongside these state and local leaders who have the experience and foresight needed to get results as we navigate the ongoing public health crisis and what will be a long economic recovery in the months ahead.”

Shevrin Jones supports the following candidates who will be on the November General Election ballot:

Marie Woodson for House District 101

Cindy Polo for House District 103

Maureen Porras for House District 105

Harold Pryor for Broward County State Attorney

Joe Scott for Broward County Supervisor of Elections

Lucia Baez-Geller for Miami-Dade School Board

Nancy Metayer for Coral Springs Commission, Seat 3

McKenzie Fleurimond for North Miami Beach Commission, Group 5

Michael Joseph for North Miami Beach Commission, Group 7

Rodney Harris for Miami Gardens Mayor

Robert Stephens for Miami Gardens Council, Seat 1

Patricia “Pat” Wright for Miami Gardens Council, Seat 3

Linda Julien for Miami Gardens Council, Seat 5

Felicia Brunson for West Park Mayor

Keith Abel for West Park Commission, Seat 3

Marvin Price for West Park Commission, Seat 4

These new endorsements come on the heels of Shevrin’s recent endorsements of Daniella Levine-Cava for Miami-Dade County Mayor, Javier Fernández for State Senate, and Patricia Sigman for State Senate.