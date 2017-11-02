Afro-Beats meets Reggae in a record-breaking video 

Diamond Platnumz and Morgan Heritage release record-breaking video “HALLELUJAH”

New York – Hailing from Tanzania East Africa, Universal Africa recording artist Diamond Platnumz (real name Nasibu Abdul Juma) has permeated the African market with his unique afro-beats, bongo music style and has recently released his new video “HALLELUJAH” with Grammy award winning reggae band Morgan Heritage.

Fastest Views on YouTube for an African artist

Amassing over 6 million views in only three weeks, the video broke the record previously held by Wiz Kid and Drake, for fastest views on YouTube for an African artist with 2 million in the first two days alone.

Directed by Moe Musa and filmed in London, England, the seductive single was filmed in Brixton, London and features Diamond walking through the streets of Brixton where he ends up at a party with Morgan Heritage, who dance and mingle with a crowd of beautiful women.

Written by Nasibu Abdul Juma Issaack and Peter, Gramps and Mojo of Morgan Heritage, the single is an ode to a desirable female who hits the dance floor and captures the attention of her male suitors, keeping them in a state of awe.

The song which merges the harmonies and rhythms of afro-beats with the island grove of reggae music is an emerging genre that shows no signs of stopping soon with many artists embracing both styles such as the latest hit by Kranium, Wizkid and Ty $$, “Can’t Believe.”

Click image below to watch the video

The success of the song has garnished the attention of top UK radio station BBC 1Xtra, which has added the song in rotation.

Diamond Platnumz who has released two albums KAMWAMBIE in 2010 and LALA SALAMA in 2012 is gearing up for the release of his new album.

The winner of two MTV EMA awards for Best African Act in 2014 and 2015 as well as a slew of African awards, he has all of the ingredients to saturate the American market and make everyone say “HALLELUJAH.”