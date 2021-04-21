AFJ Distributed Over US$1.75 Million to Programs in Jamaica

[New York] – The American Friends of Jamaica, Inc. (AFJ) continues to make an impact in Jamaica. The AFJ focused much of its efforts over the past year to responding forcefully to the COVID-19 pandemic. In addition to continuing its work with donor advised, discretionary, and scholarship funds. Grants for the entire 2020-2021 grant period were up over 70% over the prior year for a total of US$1.75 million.

At the upcoming AFJ grant award ceremony, on Tuesday, April 20, 2021 at 3pm EDT, the AFJ will be presenting its initial grants for the upcoming 2021-2022 grants cycle, totaling US$319,877.19 (JA$47,980,906.76). The ceremony will include welcome from Caron Chung, Executive Director of the AFJ, remarks from John McIntyre, U.S. Embassy Kingston Chargé d’Affaires, Howard Mitchell, Chairman of the National Health Fund, Wendy Hart, President of the AFJ, and more.

The full list of grants to be presented on Tuesday are The AFJ COVID-19 Vaccine Fund, Breds Treasure Beach Foundation, Bulls Savannah Primary, Church Teachers’ College – Hubert & Delsey Messam Scholarship, Consulate of Jamaica (Miami), Cornwall Regional Hospital, Creative Language-Based Learning, Gordon ‘Butch’ Stewart Tourism & Hospitality Scholarship, Hope Zoo Kingston, Jamaica Conservation Partners, Jamaica Environmental Trust (JET), JSPCA, Mustard Seed, Rose Town Foundation, Sacred Heart Church, Savanna la Mar Hospital, Southern Basketball, St. Mary’s Roman Catholic School, TBR Lab, Together We Stand, and UWI Bursary/Scholarships Ralph & Ricky Lauren Family Foundation, Amb. Sue Cobb, Amb. Glen Holden, Amb. J. Gary Cooper, Kathleen and Mark Newman, Kevin Paul Akindelle Wright Scholarship.

“In a year of immense challenges across the globe, we are extremely grateful to our donors, and supporters. Especially our partners for stepping forward and increasing their generosity to those in need,” Wendy Hart, President of the AFJ.