Aeromexico to launch Mexico City-Montego Bay flights in March 2027

MONTEGO BAY, Jamaica — Aeromexico will launch the first scheduled nonstop flights between Mexico City and Montego Bay on March 18, 2027, giving Sangster International Airport a fifth major connection to Latin America.

“Mexico City gives Montego Bay a direct connection to Mexico’s capital and, through Aeromexico’s hub, to destinations across the country,” said Shane Munroe, chief executive officer of MBJ Airports Limited, which operates Sangster International Airport. “Together with nonstop service from Lima, Bogota, Medellin and Panama City, this new route strengthens Montego Bay’s connectivity with key Latin American markets as we continue to diversify SIA’s route network. This will also create new options for business and leisure travel.”

Giancarlo Mulinelli, Aeromexico’s senior vice president of global sales, said the Jamaica route expands the airline’s Caribbean network and gives travelers direct access to the island’s tourism, food and cultural offerings.

Subject to government approval, the route will operate Thursdays, Saturdays and Sundays aboard 166-seat Boeing 737 MAX 8 aircraft. Flights will leave Mexico City at 9:20 a.m. and arrive in Montego Bay at 2 p.m. Return flights will depart at 3:15 p.m. and arrive in Mexico City at 6:20 p.m.

The schedule is designed to support same-day connections across Aeromexico’s domestic network of more than 40 destinations. Tickets are on sale through the airline’s sales channels.

The new service extends Sangster’s growing reach across Latin America. LATAM Airlines Peru resumed nonstop flights between Lima and Montego Bay in December 2024, linking Jamaica to Argentina, Bolivia, Brazil, Chile, Paraguay and Uruguay through its network. Copa Airlines serves Montego Bay year-round from its Panama City hub, while Wingo Airlines operates nonstop flights from Bogota and Medellin, Colombia.