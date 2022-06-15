Abortion Laws in Florida Set to Change in 2022

There is an expected change in the Florida abortion laws. On April 14, 2022, Governor Ron DeSantis signed a bill that would make it a third-degree felony for a woman to have an abortion after 15 weeks. The abortion laws in Florida are currently some of the most lenient in the country. If this bill passes, Florida will have some of the most restrictive abortion laws in the nation.

The new bill would make it a third-degree felony for a woman to have an abortion, with no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. The only exception would be if the woman’s life is in danger. The bill would also make it a first-degree felony for a doctor to perform an abortion, punishable by up to 15 years in prison.

From the look of things, this bill will come into effect from July 1st, 2022. In the previous law, abortions were allowed for pregnancies of up to 24 weeks old. House Bill 5 seeks to protect the lives of the unborn by making it a criminal offense to have an abortion after 15 weeks.

Facts about Florida Abortion

There were a total of 79,648 abortions in Florida in 2021.

The number of abortions in Florida has been steadily declining since 2006.

In 2021, the abortion rate in Florida was 10.2 per 1,000 women of reproductive age.

Florida’s abortion laws are some of the most lenient in the country.

The expected change in the law would make Florida’s abortion laws some of the most restrictive in the nation.

The sponsor of House Bill 5, Representative Mike Hill stated that the bill is meant to protect the lives of the unborn and not to punish women.

“We’re trying to save lives,” said Hill. “This is not about punishment. This is about saving lives and protecting women long-term from making a decision they may regret for the rest of their lives.”

Under the proposed law, doctors who perform abortions after the 15-week mark would be charged with a first-degree felony and could face up to 15 years in prison.

What The New Ban on Abortion Means for Women

If the bill becomes law, it would mean that women in Florida would have to travel out of state to get an abortion after 15 weeks.

It would also put doctors in a difficult position. If they perform an abortion after the 15-week mark, they could be charged with a felony. And face up to 15 years in prison.

This bill is expected to have a significant impact on women in Florida. It is unclear at this time how exactly the bill will change the abortion landscape in the state. However, for people with issues that threaten their health or safety, there will be an exception.

If you are a woman in Florida, it is important to stay up-to-date on the changing abortion laws. These laws could have a major impact on your ability to access safe and legal abortion services.

How Does the Law Affect Pregnancies Caused by Rape or Incest?

The bill makes no exceptions for cases of rape or incest. This means that if a woman becomes pregnant as a result of rape or incest, she would still be required to carry the pregnancy to term.

This could have a devastating impact on women who have already been through a traumatic experience. It is important to remember that these women have a right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their pregnancies.

If you or someone you know has been affected by rape or incest, there are resources available to help.

Does the Law Have an Impact on Pregnant Minors?

The bill would also impact pregnant minors. If a minor becomes pregnant, she would not be able to get an abortion after 15 weeks.

This could have a significant impact on minors who are not ready to be parents. It is important to remember that these minors have a right to make their own decisions about their bodies and their pregnancies.

This is a controversial law, just like the partial gambling ban in the state of Florida, which creates a large number of illegal online casinos, as BetPokies have written about more than once on their blog.

Conclusion

The new bill has not yet been passed into law, but it is expected to pass the Republican-controlled legislature. If it does become law, it is likely to be challenged in court. It is unclear if the bill would ultimately be upheld.

At the end of the day, irrespective of the court’s outcome, the Florida abortion laws are set to change significantly.