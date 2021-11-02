A Tribute to Reggae Legend John Holt Show a Huge Success

by Howard Campbell

[SOUTH FLORIDA] – Following enthusiastic response to the inaugural ‘A Tribute to Reggae Legend John Holt’ show, promoters Junior and Bamm Holt are looking to make it annual. The event was held October 23 at The Garden in Fort Lauderdale.

It featured relatives of John Holt, the legendary singer who died in 2014, as well as The Real McKoy, Freddie McGregor and his son Chino. The acts were backed by Code Red Band.

“We are thinking of making it an annual show. As God give mi strength, to keep the legacy alive,” said Bamm, Holt’s grandson.

‘A Tribute’ also featured Brian Holt and his daughter Brianna, John’s son and grand-daughter.

Each did renditions of songs from the vast Holt catalog. Those included Police in Helicopter, Stick by Me, Stealing, Stealing, Carpenter, Strange Things, Tribal War and Wild Fire.

Junior Holt performed Wild Fire with Chino McGregor. That song was originally done by John Holt and Dennis Brown in 1985.

During the early 1970s, Freddie McGregor was a teenaged singer at the fabled Studio One in Jamaica where John Holt cut hit songs like Stick by Me and A Love I Can Feel. He closed the event with a professionally-delivered set that included his own standards — Push Come to Shove, Big Ship, Prophesy and Stop Loving You.

Bamm Holt was introduced to Freddie and Chino by his grandfather who died from cancer at age 67. He said it was a pleasure sharing the stage with them.

“It’s always a good vibe with them, a family vibe.”