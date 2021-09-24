Junior and Bamm Holt Pay Tribute to Reggae Legend John Holt

by Howard Campbell

[KINGSTON, Jamaica] – October marks seven years since the death of John Holt, arguably the most influential singer in reggae history. On the 23rd of the month, his family will recall his legacy with a show at The Garden in Fort Lauderdale.

One of the promoters of ‘A Tribute to Reggae Legend John Holt’ is Bamm Holt, his grandson, who has fervently kept his grandfather’s flame burning through a series of projects.

He told South Florida Caribbean News that it is critical for his generation to know and acknowledge the contributions of John Holt and his contemporaries.

“As his grandson, my goal is to let the world and even my generation know who my grandfather was, not because he’s my grandad but because of the music he made,” said Bamm, who is in his late 20’s. “Music is the healing of the nation, and right now my generation a boom-boom, shot up, shot up, wine up, wine up everywhere. Sometimes you need a little Tide is High and a Mister Carpenter to ease your soul.”

‘A Tribute to Reggae Legend John Holt’ will feature Bamm and his father Junior Holt, as well as Freddie and Chino McGregor.

Holt Senior died at age 67 in London, a city where he had thousands of fans dating back to the 1960’s when he was a member of harmony trio The Paragons, who had some of the biggest hit songs of the rock steady era.

He sang lead on many of those songs which included On The Beach, Only A Smile and The Tide is High. The latter was covered by rock band Blondie and topped the US pop chart in 1980.

Extensive Music Catalogue

Holt went solo in the late 1960’s. His chart success continued into the 1970’s with easy-listening songs. Songs such as Stick by Me, A Love I Can Feel, Strange Things and Mister Carpenter.

His 1973 album, 1000 Volts of Holt, was a hit in the United Kingdom and remains a collector’s item.

Junior and Bamm Holt have launched several projects to help ensure the hefty catalog of music their father and grandfather left behind, is not overlooked.

They have covered some of his songs with a contemporary feel, are producing a documentary on his life and contributed to educational ventures in Jamaica in the family’s name.