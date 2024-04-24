A Tale of Love and Afrobeats, Laygus Scores with ‘You’re Right For Me’

Kingston, Jamaica – It’s only April, but Laygus is coming in hot with his new song, “You’re Right for Me.” The multifaceted talent, who has recently signed to Bowen-Seales Entertainment, hails the latest effort as an exciting foray into Afrobeats. Dedicated to his wife, the steamy love song has arrived on International Lover’s Day.

“You’re Right For Me” is on course to wow listeners, as Laygus’ enchanting voice cascades over a feel good riddim. This is a new great sound for Laygus, which one can wholeheartedly embrace as a reintroduction to fans. Boasting a dynamic skillset, many have only been privvy to Laygus as a deejay on hard hitting Dancehall riddims for more than a decade.

“Yeah mon, ‘You’re Right For Me’ showcases my growth and another side of Laygus that most people don’t know….until now,” the artist says.

A proud Kingstonian and Jamaican, Laygus was born Sadeki Chin. Why Afrobeats some fans might ask? Laygus also grew up with a great sense of African pride and was even given an African (Swahili & Arabic) first name. As fate has it, Laygus developed a penchant for African music and ultimately, African movies.

“I chose the Afrobeats format because of my love for African music and culture,” says Laygus. “Inevitably, their culture is a reflection of my people and culture. I feel right at home. I’ll go ahead and say, it’s in the DNA.”

Where did Laygus get his name? The entertainer explains, “Being a fan of African movies, I used to hear LAGOS (Nigeria’s largest city) referenced all the time. I would imitate the dialogue so much so that my friends started calling me the man from Lagos. I altered the spelling to Laygus, so that DJs would stop saying it wrong,” Laygus adds with a chuckle.

Laygus anticipates great things for “You’re Right For Me” and his new musical approach. Committed to sharing positive music with the universe, “love” is the central theme of “You’re Right For Me.” — so it was only natural to release the moving song on International Lover’s Day.

“I want this record to invoke feelings of love, especially a sense of love for your special person,” says Laygus. “Upon listening, everyone should be proud of their partner, even if it’s for the smallest thing, which they might often overlook.”

Fusion of Afrobeats and Dancehall

Laygus and Bowen-Seales Entertainment share a common vision for “You’re Right For Me,” namely, one of epic proportion. They believe the song’s vibe, organic fusion of Afrobeats and Dancehall and Laygus impressive vocals are a perfect recipe for international attention. Adding to the allure of Laygus is his songwriting and production experience, which he says gives him a better understanding of musical elements, including frequency, keys and tones.

Ahead of its release, “You’re Right For Me” has already garnered a buzz amongst local and international DJs and tastemakers. Feeling great about this song, Laygus says, “I dream big. ..it’s the only way to dream. I am claiming prestigious awards in advance, humbly. I think ‘You’re Right For Me’ is something special.”