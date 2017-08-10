Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival: The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival

Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival celebrates 60th anniversary

St. John’s, Antigua – Antigua and Barbuda’s milestone 60th Anniversary of carnival was celebrated with thousands of residents and visitors experiencing the excitement of Antigua’s Carnival, The Caribbean’s Greatest Summer Festival.

The major carnival celebrations ran from July 28th to August 8th 2017, under the theme, “CELEBRATE GREATNESS” and showcased the pageantry, mas, music and revelry, providing a unique spectacle to appeal to all carnival afficiandos visiting the destination.

Visitors to Antigua and Barbuda were invited to join in on the celebrations as the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority ‘Summer of 60’ promotion was launched regionally and internationally to engage visitors and encourage them participate in the 60th Anniversary Celebrations.

The ‘Summer of 60’ promotion highlighted all carnival events that visitors could take part in. Hotels, restaurants, boutiques, tours and excursion providers in Antigua and Barbuda, also teamed up with the Tourism Authority for the promotion, raising awareness of the destination as a lively summer holiday spot and providing an opportunity for visitors to save up to 60% off on various experiences while on vacation.

In addition, regional audiences were targeted and given the opportunity to win a trip to Antigua for the carnival. The ‘Summer of 60’ promotion features some amazing offers and continues until October 12, 2017.

While Antigua and Barbuda’s Carnival festivities have just about culminated, the event will continue to receive mileage as the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority played host to numerous media in the destination for the summer festivities.

Amongst the multitude of media on island for the festivities, over 20 media professionals hosted by the Tourism Authority included: three television film crews from the Caribbean, one television film crew from Germany as well as seven journalists and one radio programme host from the Caribbean, the United Kingdom and Europe along with the regional ‘Win a trip to Antigua Carnival’ winners.

Antigua and Barbuda Minister of Tourism, The Hon. Asot A. Michael said, “Not only will residents and visitors have experienced our safe, festive and exciting celebrations, but we will now have persons tuning in to television and radio programmes and reading online and print articles on our carnival celebrations from the comforts of their homes in countries around the world.”

Media hosting for carnival was done in 2016, with huge success, and the Antigua and Barbuda Tourism Authority continues to generate coverage from last year’s press trip. The Authority anticipates even greater coverage following the 2017 Celebrations.

Official Results for Antigua’s 2017 Carnival published by the Antigua and Barbuda Festivals Commission:

Wadadli Beer Calypso Monarch:

Winner: King Zacari

1st Runner Up: Stumpy

2nd Runner Up: Queen Singing Althea

FLOW Party Monarch:

Groovy:

Winner – Tian Winter

1st runner-up – Claudette CP Peters

2nd runner-up – Menace

Jumpy:

Winner – Ricardo Drue

1st runner-up – Menace

2nd runner-up – Tian Winter

The 2017 State Insurance Junior Calypso Monarch & The ECAB Party Monarch Results:

Junior Calypso:

Ages 5-12

Winner : Baby Eve

First runner up: Baby Shine

Second runner up: Lyrical Weapon

Ages 13-19

Winner: Kid Vicious

First runner up: Lady Melody

Second runner up: Singing Shylah

2017 Junior Party Monarchs:

Groovy:

Winners: Empress & Soca Villain

First runner up: Baby Eve

Second runner up : Kid Vicious

Jumpy:

Winner: Soca Villan

First runner up: Psycho

Second runner up: Kid Vicious

Antigua Commercial Bank George “Nugget” Joseph Panorama Competition:

Winner – Flow Hells Gate Steel Orchestra

1st runner-up – Halcyon Steel Orchestra

2nd runner-up – W.I.O.C Gemonites Steel Orchestra

ScotiaBank Teenage Pageant:

Mr. Teenage – Amar Singh (Antigua Grammar School)

Miss Teenage – Charity Henry (All Saints Second School)