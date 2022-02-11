A New Theatrical Play ‘The Dahomey Warriors’ Opens In Miami

by Howard Campbell

[MIAMI] – The feats of – The feats of Benin’s Dahomey Amazons are recalled in The Dahomey Warriors, a play that opened February 10 at Sandrell Rivers Theatre in Miami. It plays Thursdays to Sundays until February 27.

About the Play

Set in 1892, The Dahomey Warriors stars Aixa Kendrick, who has appeared in every episode of the epic production. Ever since it debuted as Black Sparta in 2017 at Actors Temple Theatre in New York City.

The latest staging is directed by Laying Gray and produced by the M Ensemble Company for Black History Month. It is inspired by the Mino, the all-woman military regiment which protected the kingdom of Dahomey, which became Benin in 1958.

Gray and his team revisit Dahomey as French forces intend to invade.

Kendrick, whose parents are from Panama, plays General Oni Balewa, leader of the Mino. She never tires of the role which portrays a strong black woman leading a courageous troupe of women.

“It is absolutely breath-taking to be part of this amazing project and story, created by a formidable writer and creative force known as Laying Gray!” she exclaimed. “We started with a whole energy about this being an unheard of story. With bits and pieces of it being out there, but without it ever having been manifested into a live, creative reality. The opportunity of sharing the living, breathing history of these remarkable Mino is both a blessing and a creative statement.”

The Dahomey Warriors plays Thursdays to Saturdays at 8pm and Sundays at 3pm. Its cast also includes Asilia Neilly, Toddra Brunson, Iman Clark, Chaz Reuben and Layon Gray.