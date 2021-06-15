A Few Tips and Hacks To Ease Your Moving Needs

Moving houses is anything but simple. The process is expensive and exhausting, plus assets can get damaged. That said, you can avoid these mishaps if you prepare yourself accordingly. Below is a checklist of some of the things you can do during preparation.

1. Make A Checklist Of Tasks

A seamless moving process starts with proper planning. The checklist should contain a well-detailed timeline of everything you’ll be doing, from preparation to the day you’ll sleep in your new home.

There are several reasons why you need this plan. For one, it ensures your budget and needs are in line hence eliminating last-minute frustrations. Additionally, the moving folder reduces the risk of losing valuables. It helps you keep track of all your assets. And in case something goes missing, knowing where or when it got lost will be easy.

In summary, the checklist should have details like:

When to notify your landlord

When to purchase supplies for moving

When to start packing

When to call the utility providers

You can create your own checklist from scratch or download one from the internet.

2. Get Rid Of The Mess You Don’t Need

Moving presents a unique opportunity to get rid of items you don’t use anymore. Before you start packing, go through your drawers, wardrobe, kitchen cabinets, storage units, etc. Pick out the items you haven’t used for a long time. There’s really no need to move into your new home with this stuff. You deserve a fresh start.

What should you do with these items? Donate some or all of this stuff to charity organizations. They’ll serve a better purpose there than your cabinets. This will also reduce your moving weight and expenses.

Alternatively, you can sell some of these materials. Check-in your area if there are stores that buy gently used clothes, furniture, electronics, etc. Find a good deal and sell these items. Obviously, you won’t get as much money as you spent buying them. Nevertheless, it’ll deliver a decent income that can offset your moving costs.

3. Find The Right Moving Boxes

Before you spend cash on boxes, consider some of the free options at your disposal. For instance, you can ask friends and relatives for moving boxes. Some grocery stores and recycle centers may also provide these cartons for free. Free boxes will reduce your moving expenses, but they are not always ideal. Some of these cartons may be in poor condition, which could compromise the security of your items. It’s also possible to find bugs from used boxes. This is particularly so if they were abandoned in a garage, grocery store, or recycling center. If that’s a serious concern for you, consider buying quality moving boxes. They may be costly, but they are also durable, meaning you can reuse them in the future.

4. Pack Smart

We all know of that friend who could squeeze weeks’ worth of clothing in a tiny suitcase when going for a vacation. You need these skills when moving. Luckily, there are plenty of resources online to help you pack properly. Here is a highly of some of the tips you’ll find useful:

Start packing as early as possible.

Start packing the items you won’t be using until you move to the new house

Label the boxes

Put heavy items at the bottom

Avoid leaving empty spaces as much as possible

Try not to mix things from different rooms

Take note of the boxes holding your valuable kitchenware

Find a way to move delicate materials yourself. As the experts at Eagle Van Lines explain, things like guns, jewelry, and titles should be moved by clients. Never put the burden of securing these items to the moving company.

5. Consider Hiring A Professional Moving Company

Having friends who are willing to help you move is really nice. However, a professional mover is the better choice in certain situations. For instance, if you have lots of materials, including some expensive items, an experienced mover is better than your friends. They will handle your materials with more care, plus they are usually insured. Hiring a moving company also makes sense if you are moving to a distant location.

6. Take Pictures Of Your Items When Packing

Finally, take pictures of your items before packing and moving the boxes into the van. These photographs will come in handy should something happen on the road. They’ll also help with locating anything that might go missing.

That’s how to make moving houses feel easy. Be sure to follow all the tips discussed and don’t be afraid to ask for help from your friends. Their company will make the entire process effortless and fun.