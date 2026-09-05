A Criminal Charge and Your Status: What Immigrants Should Know Before a Conviction Ever Lands

GREENVILLE, SC – Can a criminal charge cost you your visa or green card even if you’re never convicted? Yes, and that’s the part most people learn too late. Immigration consequences don’t wait for a jury. They can start the moment an arrest hits a federal database, long before a courtroom ever sorts out what happened.

If you’re here on a student visa, a work visa, or a green card, knowing how the system treats different charges is the difference between a fixable problem and a life uprooted. What follows is the scenarios that trip people up, category by category, so you know what you’re facing when the phone rings.

An Arrest Alone Can Trigger a Visa Revocation

The most common misunderstanding is that nothing happens until a case ends. For nonimmigrant visa holders, that’s not how it works. Under INA § 221(i), the Department of State can prudentially revoke a visa based on an arrest alone, with no conviction and no admission required. DUI arrests are the classic trigger, but the authority is broad.

A revocation while you’re inside the U.S. doesn’t automatically end your status, but it does end the visa’s use for future travel. Leave the country and you’ll need a fresh visa application at a consulate, where the arrest will be waiting in the file. Plenty of students and H-1B workers have learned about a revocation only when an airline refused to board them.

Green Card Holders Aren’t Immune, Even With Old Cases

Lawful permanent residents sometimes assume the green card shields them from the criminal side of immigration law. It doesn’t. A single conviction in the wrong category, or in some cases conduct alone, can put a longtime resident into removal proceedings.

Crimes involving moral turpitude. Offenses tied to fraud, theft, or intent to harm can make a resident deportable when the timing and potential sentence line up with the statute. The specific offense and the maximum possible sentence matter more than what you served.

Controlled substance offenses. Almost any drug conviction beyond a single small marijuana possession creates deportability, and there are conduct-based grounds that don’t require a conviction at all.

Aggravated felonies. The immigration definition is much wider than the criminal one. It sweeps in offenses that sound minor on the criminal side and closes off almost every form of relief on the immigration side.

Domestic violence and firearms. These carry their own deportability grounds and their own quirks. A protective order violation can be enough on its own.

Dismissed Cases Still Show Up in Your File

One of the cruelest surprises in immigration practice is watching a client win the criminal case and lose the immigration one anyway. A dropped charge, an acquittal, or a diversion program still generates records, and those records travel with you. Consular officers read police reports. USCIS reads them too.

The word “conviction” also means something different in immigration law than in state court. A plea that a state treats as expunged or withheld can count as a conviction for federal immigration purposes if there was any finding of guilt and any penalty imposed. Deferred adjudication is a frequent trap, and so is a first-offender program that felt like a favor at the time.

Naturalization Applicants Face the Longest Rearview Mirror

If citizenship is the goal, criminal history reads differently again. Naturalization requires a showing of good moral character during the statutory period, usually the three or five years before filing, and USCIS can look further back when it wants context. The USCIS Policy Manual lays out conditional and permanent bars tied to criminal conduct, and some of them apply even where a state has legalized the underlying activity.

Two DUI convictions in the statutory period, for example, now trigger a presumption against good moral character. Marijuana possession remains a federal controlled substance issue regardless of state law. Filing an N-400 with an unresolved criminal history is one of the fastest ways to convert a green card holder into a removal defendant.

What to Do Before You Sign Anything

If you’re a noncitizen facing any criminal charge, the sequence of your next few decisions matters more than the charge itself. Get an experienced criminal defense attorney involved before the first court date, and make sure that attorney knows your immigration status on day one. Ask specifically whether the office coordinates with immigration counsel when the case calls for it.

Tell your lawyer your status. Green card, visa type, pending application, prior removal, anything. Your lawyer can’t protect what they don’t know about. Don’t sign a plea to “just make it go away”. Diversion, deferred adjudication, and reduced pleas can all count as convictions for immigration purposes. Keep every document. Certified dispositions, sentencing orders, and proof of completion will be requested again at every future immigration step. Assume travel is on hold. Leaving the country with an open case, or after certain arrests, can end the trip permanently.

A charge isn’t the end of your life in the U.S. But the choices you make in the first weeks shape the choices available to you for years. Slow down, get the right advice, and run the immigration file as its own case alongside the criminal one.