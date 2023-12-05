‘A Christmas Cabaret’: A Broadway Experience Comes to Liberty City

MIAMI – For the first time ever in Liberty City, the Broadway Company of “The Book of Mormon” in collaboration with Fantasy Theatre Factory, will present ‘A Christmas Cabaret’. This landmark event will occur on Monday, December 11th, 2023, at 8 PM at the Sandrell Rivers Theater, marking a new chapter in the cultural narrative of Miami’s vibrant community.

‘A Christmas Cabaret’ brings the grandeur of Broadway to the historic neighborhood of Liberty City. This spectacular show will feature the talented Broadway Touring Cast and Crew of “The Book of Mormon”. They will reimagine classic Christmas songs with their renowned theatrical flair.

Set against the backdrop of the culturally rich and resilient Liberty City, this event is a tribute to the community’s enduring spirit. Plus, a nod to the arts advocacy legacy of Sandrell Rivers, after whom the theater is named. It symbolizes a bridge between the high-caliber artistry of Broadway and the deep-rooted cultural heritage of Liberty City.

Hosted by the charismatic duo, Lamont Whitaker, the grandson of Sandrell Rivers, and Bernie Baldassaro. ‘A Christmas Cabaret’ is more than a performance. It’s a celebration of community, arts, and the holiday spirit. The event promises to be a joyous occasion filled with warmth, laughter, and unforgettable moments.

This event offers a rare, up-close opportunity to engage with the stars of the show. The intimate setting of the Sandrell Rivers Theater allows for a unique interaction between the audience and the performers. As a result, making this experience more personal and memorable.

General admission tickets to the show are $25 and $20 for seniors and students.