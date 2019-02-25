South Florida’s Talented Artists Added to the 2019 Jazz In The Gardens Lineup

Bigg D & Da Band, Betty Wright and Sherronda Daye showcase the depth and diversity of some of South Florida’s

talented artists

MIAMI GARDENS – The 14th Annual Jazz in the Gardens (JITG) welcomes Bigg D & Da Band, the incomparable Betty Wright’s Soul4U2NJoy showcasing local talent, and Sherronda Daye & Friends to the festival’s lineup.

These talented musicians will grace the stage and curate talent at the festival on March 9th & 10th, 2019 at Hard Rock Stadium, 347 Don Shula Dr., Miami Gardens, FL 33056.

Bigg D & Da Band

Miami-based super producer Bigg D will take the stage on Saturday, March 9th. This chart topping artist whose reputation continues to grow as a producer and songwriter of major hit records will perform as Bigg D & Da Band at the festival. Their time on the JITG stage will no doubt have the crowd on their feet and dancing in the aisles.

Betty Wright’s Soul4U2NJoy

International superstar and musical legend Betty Wright, who has roots in South Florida, will curate top-notch talent on the second stage where local artists are the headliners on Sunday, March 10th. Betty Wright’s Soul4U2NJoy set will deliver entertaining soul and R&B performances to the thousands of patrons expected to attend the popular event.

Sherronda Daye & Friends

Rounding out the diversity of the 2019 Sunday lineup is Sherronda Daye & Friends, a powerful local talent who will perform a soul stirring gospel set that will inspire and minister from the JITG stage.

“Jazz in the Gardens is a celebration of talent, diversity and culture. While the music festival is popular for the world-renown acts who perform every year, it’s also an opportunity to uplift and spotlight the legendary and up-and-coming artists from our community,” commented Mayor Oliver Gilbert. “We look forward to sharing some of South Florida’s musical sensations at Jazz in the Gardens 2019.”

Jazz In The Garden Lineup

These incredible local artists will join the JITG lineup of Lionel Richie, Brandy Teddy Riley & Friends featuring Blackstreet with Teddy Riley, Dave Hollister, Bobby Brown, and Doug E. Fresh with special guests En Vogue and Jagged Edge, Stephanie Mills, The O’Jays, Black Violin, Tye Tribbett, and the Jazz in the Gardens All-Stars with Maysa, Chieli Minucci, Gerald Veasley, Lao Tizer, and Nelson Rangell.

See also: Jazz In The Gardens to Donate to FAMU Scholarship In Memory of Adrian Freeman