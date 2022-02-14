9 Major Digital Banking Trends 2022

In 2022, the digital banking sphere will be rapidly evolving. Read this article to find out which technologies banking institutions will strive to embrace and how they will benefit from it.

The demand for digital banking services is only likely to increase in 2022. As a client, you might want to conduct more financial transactions using this payment method. As an entrepreneur, you might want to create your own digital banking and payment gateway solution with the help of such tools as crassula. From this article, you’ll get to know which trends will be shaping the industry this year.

Openness and Transparency

One of the key factors that impact consumer decisions in the banking sphere is trust. People expect banks to do the following:

Be transparent about their business

Communicate the truth

Accept mistakes

Clients want to find themselves in an open and honest environment.

Data as a Personalization Tool

Banks need to know the demands and preferences of each of their clients. Most clients are ready to share their private data with banking institutions. In return, they would like to receive personalized products and offers. Previous generations of banks couldn’t offer this type of service to their customers. Those institutions that quickly embrace this opportunity today can get a significant competitive edge over their rivals.

AI Providing More Targeted Services

Here are just a few examples of what AI and ML can do for a bank:

Understand the consumers’ needs in real-time

Come up with data-backed solutions for these issues

Perform faster analyses to boost productivity and efficiency

Build key strategies for business backed by insightful data

AI-based bots can gather information and pass it on to financial marketers.

Cloud Computing

This term means that computing services such as software, data warehouses and networking tools are readily available online. This technology enables banks to achieve the following goals:

Cut down expenses

Facilitate scaling

Accelerate business processes

Enhance productivity

Eradicate massive data silos

Improve security

Become more customer-friendly and reliable

In case of an emergency, banks won’t lose any crucial data.

Process Automation

If banks automate their internal processes, they will be able to benefit from it in the following ways:

Instead of manually writing and reading reports, managers will be able to focus on planning, making decisions and other high-priority tasks

Banks will save a lot of time and money

Institutions will have greater opportunities for innovation

Many banks already benefit from optical character recognition and robotic process automation as well as implement automated systems for their back-office services and customer support.

Reduced Downtime

If downtime takes place even for a few minutes, banks risk losing a lot of money. Clients might leave them and their reputation might get tarnished. To avoid that, digital banks should strive to maximize their uptime.

Security and Privacy

This is what banks need to do to enhance their cybersecurity:

Invest in security systems to prevent cyberattacks

Carry out security audits of their systems to mitigate their flaws and weaknesses

Protect their clients from phishing attacks

Educate consumers regarding cybersecurity

In case of a privacy breach, 58% of consumers might stop using the services of a digital bank. Nearly one-third of customers confess they were subject to a cyberattack at least once.

Speed

Traditionally, the bureaucratic working systems of banking institutions worked slowly. Today, high speed serves as one of the primary competitive edges in the industry. However, 59% of the banks lack the ability to introduce speedy systems due to a lack of cross-functional collaboration. To accelerate their business processes, they would need to invest too many funds in upgrading their infrastructure. Plus, they will have to hire new professionals and provide costly training to their already existing staff. Institutions that can afford such investments can considerably boost their customer satisfaction.

Usability and Intuitive Design

Any digital service today should offer its clients a user-friendly and intuitive graphical interface. Instead of displaying boring Excel sheets, banks should put some creative effort into making comprehensive infographics and aesthetically appealing interactive modules. Such an approach should enable them to rich the following goals:

Maximize the duration of a user session

Encourage customers to try various functions of the app

Improve client loyalty

Expand customer base

Increase revenues

Modern banks might save on the interiors of their physical branches but not the interfaces of their mobile apps. The more user-friendly the app, the more likely the users will be to recommend it to their acquaintances. The more extensive the functionality of the app, the quicker it will build a large customer base for itself.

Final Thoughts

Hopefully, you found this article informative and now you better understand the most important digital banking trends 2022. Banking institutions need to become more transparent to make their clients trust them more. They should use data as a personalization tool and employ AI to provide more targeted services. Banks will focus on cloud computing, process automation, security and privacy issues. They will accelerate their workflows, reduce downtime and build user-friendly apps.