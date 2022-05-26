If you’re looking for a summertime beach job in Florida, there are many excellent options for you to choose from. Available jobs include hospitality, retail, teaching, youth work, and more. For those with the necessary qualifications and experience, a summertime beach job in Florida could be the perfect fit.

It’s essential to update your resume with a resume builder to increase your chances of getting a summertime beach job in Florida. You need to show employers that you’re worth being considered for a role by selling yourself and your skills. Look for volunteering, studying, or training opportunities to boost your resume and become more employable.

In this article, we will look at some of the best summertime beach jobs in Florida, their salaries, and tips for getting them.

Salaries in the Florida Summertime Beach Job Market

The salaries for summertime beach jobs in Florida vary depending on the type of work and their qualifications. The best-paid jobs tend to be specialist jobs that require training and a specific skill set.

Some of the hourly salaries in the Florida summertime beach job market include:

Summer camp counselor: $12-$15

Parks and recreation programs assistant: $13-$15

Youth worker: $15-$20

Golf attendant: $15-$20

Library assistant: $15-$20

Cashier clerk: $15-$20

Beach lifeguard: $20-$30

Pool guard: $20-$30

Some of the annual salaries for summertime beach jobs in Florida include:

Restaurant server: $21-$27K

Summer teacher: $26 – $53K

Seasonal tour guide: $30 – $40K

Beach nanny: $30K to $120K

The above salaries are a general guide as the exact salary will depend on the job itself, where it’s located, how many hours you will work, and your previous experience.

All of these summertime beach jobs in Florida allow you to expand your skills and kickstart your career in a new direction. Once you’re comfortable with the role, there may be the opportunity to take on extra training or impress your boss and gain a promotion. This will mean a higher wage and give you the edge to succeed within your chosen industry.

Most Popular Summertime Beach Jobs in Florida

The most popular summertime beach jobs in Florida, especially for young people, tend to be temporary jobs over summer break.

Summer camps take place across Florida and can be a fantastic way to gain work experience while participating in exciting outdoor activities. Other popular beach jobs in Florida include tutoring over the summer, babysitting, and coordinating activities for youth groups.

Working at a restaurant or retail store can give you a great experience. Although starting salaries may be on the lower side, there are often many opportunities to climb the ranks. If you have previous training and are very active, lifeguarding is a gratifying role, and there are always plenty of job openings across Florida’s beaches.

Tips for Getting a Summertime Beach Job in Florida

If you want to apply for a summertime beach job in Florida, it’s essential to research and make sure you are fully prepared for the role. Read through job listings to find out what skills and qualifications they require. If you find a job you are particularly passionate about, you can work towards it by taking on extra volunteering, training, or studying.

Having a great resume is the best way to improve your chances of securing a role. Adapt your existing resume to reflect the job you are applying for. Appeal to employers by emphasizing desirable essential skills and detailing relevant work experience that makes you the perfect candidate.