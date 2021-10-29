7 Exciting Medical Advancements Thanks to Technology

Medical science has led to incredible innovations over the years. What once was thought impossible is now a reality, thanks to technology and the contributions of the scientific community. By integrating different scientific disciplines, medical professionals have improved the quality of life for many of their patients. These innovations are just the beginning of a health revolution that combines medical expertise with technology and advanced ways to impact human behavior.

Robotic Surgeries

Who would’ve thought that surgery could be performed or assisted by robotic technology? The imaging and scans that the doctor sees help to magnify and visualize the anatomy of the patient. These technologies allow medical staff to perform complex surgeries that might otherwise take long hours. When these long hours previously led to mistakes and doctor fatigue, now they are able to do their best, using robotic assistance to guide them. Robotic surgeries are more precise and lead to fewer medical errors. It also frees up the doctors to focus on the parts of the surgery that may require a more hands-on approach.

Laser Surgeries

In many ways, precision lasers can be much more effective than a scalpel for a variety of surgical procedures. Not only can lasers cut away unhealthy tissue, but they also cauterize the wound and allow more effective healing to take place. Patients who get laser surgery experience less downtime than a similar surgery using traditional methods. Laser spine surgery, for instance, reduces the risk of damage to surrounding tissue including the spinal cord. It allows doctors to take out any unhealthy parts at the site, while still retaining the healthy tissues.

Nanotechnology

Did you know that doctors are now using nanotechnology to target cancer cells? This technology has huge implications to create more effective cancer treatments that improve the quality and length of life for cancer patients. These cancer treatments use advanced technology to target the different types of harmful cells without damaging healthy tissue. Additionally, the same types of technology can help doctors find the presence of cancer throughout the body to create more precise treatment plans.

Advanced Imaging Solutions

X-rays used to be done on films, then the films had to be developed, and once they were developed, they needed to then be assessed. However, now this can all be done through computer technology. Software and equipment now digitize these scans and can send them through the computer. This enables fast access to the films, an easy way to evaluate the scans, and a quick way to send them to multiple doctor’s offices. It also offers instant access to the results so customized treatment plans can be made more quickly.

Wearables

Wearable technology is more than just checking your steps each day. Medical wearable devices can now check your blood sugars, determine your heart rate, and collate other biometric data. This can be used to self-monitor your medical conditions, but can also be instantly uploaded to a database using 5G technology. For elderly patients living at home alone, this can even be a lifesaving device. Wearables give them the independence they need, while also notifying specific people if biometric numbers get out of normal ranges.

Home Doctor Visits

A thing of the past is back in fashion, and that’s the home doctor visit. Using telemedicine technology, patients can now meet doctors from the comfort of their own homes. While there are some services that bring the doctor’s office to you, there are also services where you meet with a doctor through video conferencing software. This makes doctor visits more accessible to people who struggle to get out of the home or don’t have reliable transportation. It also opens up medical care for people who live in rural areas and parents of small children.

Advancements in Organ Transplants

What if you didn’t need to wait for an organ? What if you could get an organ transplant without being on the list for years and years, while quietly hoping that someone would donate one that matched your unique biology? Technology continues to drive organ transplants forward. Exciting new advancements have allowed scientists to grow organs using stem cells, and this technology has huge implications going forward. It could mean that organs could be created that are an exact match to the patient. This would limit the need for anti-rejection meds and other immunosuppressant medications post-surgery. It would also mean that an organ could be grown for every person on the transplant list.