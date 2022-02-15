6 Ways How You Can Travel Around the Florida Coast in Style

Each year, hundreds of thousands of people travel to the state of Florida for a vacation. Some are visiting from out-of-state, and others are from the Orlando area. No matter where they are coming from, some people want to travel in style while on their vacation. How do you get that perfect Florida coast luxury experience while on your trip?

There are six ways you can travel around the Florida coast in style.

1. Take a Luxury Limousine

One of the best options is to take a luxury limousine from one place to another. If you want perfect services that can exceed your expectations, do this by trying chauffeur services in Miami, offering a wide range of amenities to make your time with them as enjoyable as possible. That way, you do not have to worry about the traffic or how long it will take you to get from Point A to Point B. Limousine services include:

Impeccable cleanliness and attention to detail

Discreet, respectful, and professional chauffeurs

Over-stocked bars & beverage service

Flutes of champagne, fine wines, and other beverages onboard

In-car entertainment options include flat-screen TVs, DVD players, and complimentary movie rentals

2. Take a Luxury Cruise

Another way to travel around the Florida Coast is to take a luxurious cruise. Cruise lines such as Princess, Norwegian, and Carnival all have ships that travel the waters around Florida. If you book a stateroom with the cruise line of your choice, you will be able to get a luxury experience while cruising around Florida’s coast. Depending on which cruise line you choose to go with, many different amenities are available. Some of them include:

Mini-Suites w/ Private Balconies

Room Service Available

Spoken Language: English and Spanish

3. Rent a Private Yacht

The third way you can travel around the Florida coast in style is to rent a private yacht. Many people think that renting a luxury yacht comes with a high price tag, but this is not necessarily the case anymore. There are yachts for rent in many different places in Florida, and they vary based on the size and amenities offered. Some of them include:

Boats Available from 20 ft. to 160 ft.

Spoken Language: English, Spanish, & Italian

Boat Crew Available 24/7

4. Take a Luxury Bus

The fourth way is to take a luxury bus from Orlando to Clearwater Beach or St. Petersburg Beach. Multiple companies offer these services, such as Go Green Travel. Buses in Florida are an easily accessible transportation option, and their rides are also inexpensive. When you select this transportation option, they provide amenities such as:

Comfortable reclining seats with footrests

Individual reading lights & overhead storage

State of the art air-conditioning & heating system

Beverages & snacks

Coffee service plus complimentary soft drinks and bottled water

AM/FM radio with CD players (in some buses)

A smooth ride suspension system

Triple reclining leather seats with footrests along the way

Scenic tours of major attractions along the route. For example, you can go on a sightseeing excursion to visit Old Town or Medieval Times Dinner & Tournament.

5. Take an Uber to Your Destination

Consider taking an Uber from one place to another. An Uber is becoming more popular than owning your car because it is inexpensive and convenient. A luxury car can pick you up and drop you off at your destination. In addition, you do not have to worry about stopping for gas or getting a speeding ticket. Instead of owning your car, an Uber allows you to call a driver to take you wherever you want to go. If you do not know what Uber is, they are basically like cabs, except they operate like independent contractors / small businesses through transportation network companies (TNCs). All you have to do is download their app onto your smartphone and request a ride.

6. Take a Ferry Boat Around the Coast

You can travel in style the following way is to take a ferry boat around the coast. Several ferry boats travel to various locations along the coast of Florida. The best part of taking a ferry boat is that it is inexpensive, dependable, and environmentally friendly. Some of the places you can travel with the ferry are:

Clearwater Beach to Honeymoon Island

Madeira Beach to Coquina Beach

St Pete Pier to Caladesi Island

Fort Desoto Park area on the south end of Pinellas County peninsula.

There are many different ways to travel around the Florida Coast in style. The state of Florida has a lot of diverse places to go and things to do that many people will never have the opportunity to experience. If you want a more upscale experience, there are multiple options available. By utilizing any of these transportation options, you will get the luxury experience you desire.