6 Tips to Keep Your Basement Warm for Cheap

Most homeowners across the globe use their basements not only for storage but also as an extra bedroom or even a home office. This means that they try as much as they can to ensure that the basements are warm enough all year round.

Most basements depend on the earth for insulation. This helps in keeping it a bit warm during the winter and cool in the summer. However, natural insulation cannot be relied on to ensure that the basements are comfortable.

This explains the reason why most homeowners are struggling with finding ways to make their basements warm for cheap. In this article, we are going to give you tips that you can use to make your basement warm.

Seal Cracks and Leaks in the Basement

You might be using structures in the basement such as doors and windows that have leaks and cracks letting in cold air from the outside. There are different ways of sealing them, with one of them being the use of L-shaped door sweeps for your doors.

It is also important to inspect the walls and floors to see if any cracks might be bringing in the cold. If you find any, make sure that the cracks are sealed. You can also use caulk and foam insulation to block any gaps that might exist around your basement doors and windows.

Additional Insulation

Most homes have their foundation built from cinder blocks or stone. You are also likely to find that most of these walls have another interior wall built using paneling or drywall. If you have a visible cinder block or stone in your basement, you might have to add more insulation.

You can do this by adding more drywall to the basement. In case you already have interior walls in your basement, you might think of adding spray foam for extra insulation. This will be important in keeping your basement warm.

Replace Your Doors and Windows

Even though some people might argue that this is expensive, it is not and you can replace the doors on your own. You might have a basement using single-pane windows or windows that have broken or damaged seals.

In such a situation, you might have to replace your windows and doors with double pane windows. When looking for replacements, make sure to choose energy-efficient doors and windows for proper insulation.

Add Wall-to-Wall Carpet or Floor Rugs

If you walk into most basements, you are likely going to find that their floors are built using concrete slabs that can be very cold at times. If yours is like this, you can consider throwing floor rugs on the areas that get a lot of traffic to make sure that people are warm when walking over them. This also helps in insulating the floor.

In addition, you can decide to install a wall-to-wall carpet or use a laminate or hardwood floor instead of using floor rugs. However, make sure your basement does not have any issues such as flooding before investing in a carpet.

Add Floor Heating

If you would like to install a system that not only makes the basement floor warm but also the basement furnishings and walls, then you might consider having a floor heating system. These are systems powered by electricity and work by circulating hot water below your floor.

This makes the cement warm. In addition, the heat rises to the walls and other furnishings in your basement. However, this system might require a lot of work and is recommended for those that are building new basements or homes.

Check Your Vent Flaps

Most vent flaps are not effective when it comes to making sure that cold air does not come into your house. These are the fittings found on the areas where your duct leaves the house.

These vents are notorious for letting cold air into the duct, and then into the house. With cold air getting inside your house, it also means that you will get it into your basement as well. To solve this, you need to replace your vent flaps with new ones that are effective energy savers.

Conclusion

Keeping your basement warm throughout the year is easy, affordable, and something that you can do on your own. Following the tips discussed above, you will be able to make sure that your basement is warm and conducive to any activity that takes place in it.