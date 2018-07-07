6th Annual Pumps, Pearls, and Politics – July 28th at FMU

Miami Gardens – The 6th annual Pumps, Pearls & Politics is the highly anticipated political event of the summer and is quickly approaching.

Pumps, Pearls & Politics is scheduled for July 28, 2018 at Florida Memorial University’s Smith Conference Center (15800 NW 42nd Ave, Miami Gardens) with candidate meet and greets and light refreshments served at 11am and the event starts promptly at 11:30am.

Pumps, Pearls & Politics Panel

Get ready to engage in meaningful dialogue with their distinguished panel of female politicians, discussing what it takes to run for office and win. Men are welcome and strongly encouraged to attend.

“Last year we saw significant recognition of the African American vote, we wanted to continue the discussion with Orange County Clerk of Court Tiffany Moore Russel, Broward School Board Member Rosalind Osgood, and Councilwoman Felicia Robinson and how they became elected officials. Adding dialogue is Regional Campaign Finance Advisor Quiana McKenzie and former Executive Director of Florida Democratic Party Sally Boynton Brown.”

Pumps, Pearls & Politics always sells out so plan to get tickets early. Tickets are only $25, and can be easily purchased online until midnight July 20th and you can e-mail them for additional information. Don’t forget to ask about their special Election Year opportunity for candidates.

The 6th Annual Pumps, Pearls, and Politics is an event organized by the Gamma Zeta Omega Chapter of Alpha Kappa Alpha. This event is an annual panel discussion about different topics facing our community usually keeping us updated on current policy’s or elections affecting minorities in South Florida.