6 Things That You Should Avoid Doing While Driving

Driving is a big part of many people’s lives, and cars have become more of a necessity. Since millions of people drive every day, driving is seen as something easy and uncomplicated, which is why people take it for granted. However, driving requires your full attention and concentration, and if you take your eyes off of the road for one second, disasters can happen. There are millions of car accidents that take place every year and thousands of people die as a result. Vehicle accidents usually happen because the drivers aren’t paying attention to the road for various reasons, like eating, checking their phones, or they get behind the wheel while they are under the influence. Driving requires using your physical and mental capacities, and you have to be alert and able to react quickly. However, not many people are aware of that as they think that nothing will happen in this split second they look away from the road, but a lot can actually happen. In order to protect yourself and others from accidents, there are certain things that you should avoid while driving, keep reading to find out more.

1. Checking Your Phone

“Don’t text while driving” is a sentence that you hear all the time. There are even ads on TV that warn people of the dangers of texting and driving. It isn’t just texting though, but using your phone in general whether to take a call or simply looking at it can be a real distraction for people while driving. Many people have lost their lives or were the reason someone lost theirs, just because they had to take a phone call or reply to a text message. If you must use your phone or you are expecting an important phone call, you can use a hand-free or earpods.

2. Drunk Driving

Drunk driving or driving under the influence is one of the most common reasons behind car accidents, and most of these accidents result in fatalities. Alcohol impairs your judgment, decreases your concentration, and affects your motor skills and ability to react. According to a drunk driving accident attorney in San Antonio, there are strict penalties that have been imposed on drunk drivers and many awareness campaigns have been carried out yet people continue to drive drunk every day. In this day and age, drunk driving is unnecessary as now you can call an Uber or a Lyft to drive you to wherever you want to go so you wouldn’t have to get behind the wheels while you are under the influence.

3. Fatigued Driving

Fatigue is usually the result of sleep deprivation and it has the same effect on your body as alcohol. You shouldn’t by any means drive when you are sleepy because here is the thing that you should know, if your body wants to go to sleep mode, it will, no matter how hard you fight it. If you fall asleep for one second while you are behind the wheels, the results can be catastrophic.

4. Eating and Drinking

You might think that it is okay to eat or drink while driving but this is something that you should completely avoid. Basically, anything that gets you to take your eyes off of the road should be avoided. Moreover, you should keep both your hands on the steering wheels and eating or drinking won’t allow you to do that, and this may slow down your reaction on the road. If you are hungry or thirsty, you can park your car somewhere and eat or drink with no worries.

5. Adjusting Rearview Mirrors

As mentioned before, any distractions can threaten your life. This is why you should adjust your rearview mirrors before you start driving because adjusting them while you are on the road can cause distractions that can have serious consequences. Moreover, forgetting to adjust your mirrors can result in blind spots, which according to statistics have been responsible for many collisions and deaths.

6. Loud Music

Many people enjoy listening to loud music while driving because they don’t think that it will cause any harm, but they are wrong. It is true that listening to music loudly is fun and makes you feel good but it can also make you lose your concentration while driving. Loud music can also prevent you from hearing other cars honking at you and will distract you from paying attention to the road as well.

Driving isn’t the easiest activity out there, it requires your full and complete attention. When you are behind the wheel, you should know that you are responsible for your life and other people’s lives as well. This is why you should be extremely careful and avoid anything that can distract you from the road or slow down your reflexes. Remember as well that if you are tired or drunk, you can always call an Uber.