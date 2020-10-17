6 Steps to Starting a Hugely Successful Roofing Company

Launching your own roofing business is a terrifying and exciting venture. Simplify the process by following a strategic plan to ensure you’re fully prepared.

Here are 6 steps for starting a hugely successful roofing company:

Create a Business Plan

Every great business starts with a great business plan.

A thoroughly and well-written business plan will outline specific details and decisions relevant to your roofing business.

Remember, your business plan should alter over time as your knowledge increases and your business expands.

Important topics to cover in your business plan include:

Description of your business

Mission statement

Business funding

Expected expenses

Staffing requirements

Location

Services

Pricing

Organization and structure

Goals

Carefully discuss each important topic in your business plan to discover a strategic method for opening your business.

Create a comprehensive business plan to ensure your roofing business launches successfully.

Earn Experience

Earn experience as a roofing contractor to guarantee you possess the necessary knowledge, skills, and qualifications.

Research entry-level jobs or apprenticeship programs in your area.

In particular, apprenticeship programs are popular methods for learning trades because the one-on-one training by an expert provides indispensable knowledge that’s difficult to find elsewhere.

Receive on-the-job training to learn valuable information, such as methods, tools, materials, and business sense, from skilled roofing professionals.

The more roofing experience you earn, the more knowledge and talent you’ll receive.

If you’re interested in becoming a roofing contractor, start gaining experience today to increase your abilities and achieve success.

Obtain a License

To operate as a roofing contractor, you must obtain a contractor’s license.

Earning your license involves fulfilling the training requirements, providing important business documents, and passing multiple exams.

There are two exams required to become a roofing contractor: The Business and Law exam and your industry specific exam.

Prepare for your exams by accessing quality study resources, such as useful materials and online courses, to guarantee you succeed.

After you pass your exams, apply for your license.

Remember, your license must be regularly renewed through continuing education to remain a qualified roofing contractor.

Obtain your Florida contractor’s license to officially launch your roofing company.

Protect Your Business

Ensure your roofing business is fully protected by purchasing the proper insurance, finding a lawyer, and hiring an accountant.

Without the proper insurance, your business may be held liable for expensive property damages or personal injuries that occur.

Research a variety of insurance types, policies, and rates to discover the ideal insurance that covers you, your employees, and your business.

If you neglect hiring a lawyer, you may find yourself in a costly legal battle that’ll result in the end of your business.

Take time to find a quality lawyer by examining their experience, references, and personality.

By refusing to find an accountant, you may fail to complete certain tax requirements or understand important financial information.

Hire a top-notch accountant with ample experience and business knowledge.

Purchase insurance, find a lawyer, and hire an account to guarantee your roofing company is protected.

Locate Quality Equipment and Supplies

Prepare your roofing company by locating quality equipment and supplies.

Basic items you’ll need includes a roof rack, a ladder, safety gear, and a nail gun.

Research the required tools and supplies necessary for your roofing business to discover the best products at the best prices.

Additionally, you’ll need roofing materials, such as asphalt, shingles, cedar shakes, concrete, ceramic tiles, and metal sheets.

Find a reliable supplier who provides quality materials in your area to ensure you’re ready for any job that comes your way.

Locate the required equipment and supplies needed for a roofing company to prepare yourself for success.

Increase Marketing Efforts

Once you’ve launched your roofing company, increase your marketing efforts.

A marketing strategy is essential for finding projects, earning clients, and growing your business.

Research a variety of marketing ideas or consult a professional to develop an effective marketing strategy.

Increase your marketing efforts to encourage growth for your roofing business.

If you’re interested in starting your own roofing company, follow these 6 steps to guarantee success.