6 Smart Tactics for Boosting Your Energy Levels

Do you often feel drained, tired, and in need of an energy boost? You’re not alone. With demanding work schedules, family responsibilities, and the constant ping of technology vying for our attention, it’s no wonder many people feel fatigued. The good news is there are practical, science-backed ways to increase your energy levels. Here are six smart tactics to try.

Do a Midday Workout

By midday, your morning coffee has likely worn off. This leads to an energy slump when you still have half your workday left. So, boost your energy with exercise: go for a 30-minute lunchtime workout, like a brisk walk, jog, cycling session, or bout of calisthenics. Breaking a sweat sends oxygen and nutrients to working muscles, and leaves you feeling reinvigorated. Just be sure to give your body proper recovery time afterward before diving back into work.

Hydrate Throughout the Day

Dehydration is a huge energy zapper. When your fluid levels run low, so does your blood volume. This taxes your circulation, making it harder for oxygen and fuel to reach your tissues. Stay adequately hydrated by sipping water and unsweetened teas all day. Proper hydration keeps energy high. Aim for at least 64 ounces of fluid daily, or more if you’re sweating heavily. Just pace yourself instead of chugging a full glass all at once, which can temporarily overwhelm your kidneys. Not only does proper hydration give you an energy boost, but it also improves cognitive function and overall health.

Take an Afternoon Nap

While we don’t advocate sleeping on the job, a short 20 to 30-minute power nap can work wonders. Find a quiet spot, set your alarm, and recharge your mental and physical batteries. Just be careful not to oversleep and disrupt your nighttime sleep schedule. Keep your nap to less than 30 minutes. This allows you to enter deeper, restorative sleep stages without waking up groggy. Place an alarm across the room so you’re forced to get up. Splash cold water on your face afterward too. If possible, nap earlier in the afternoon around 2 PM when your circadian rhythm hits a lull.

Consume an Afternoon Snack

When 3 PM rolls around and your stomach is growling, it’s time for a small, protein-rich snack. Good options include a hardboiled egg, Greek yogurt, a handful of nuts or seeds, apple with nut butter, or hummus with veggie sticks. The nutrients provide an energy lift while the carbs deliver sustainable fuel. Ideally, your snack should contain complex carbs, fiber and protein. This combination stabilizes blood sugar for sustained energy instead of a quick spike and crash.

Try an Ice Bath

Ice baths might sound torturous, but they offer incredible energy-boosting benefits. The cold water stimulates your sympathetic nervous system, releasing feel-good endorphins. Your heart rate and metabolism also ramp up as your body works overtime to warm itself back up. Start with short duration ice baths like 30-60 seconds to allow your body to adapt. Safety should be your first priority, so never plunge into freezing water if you have certain health conditions. Gradually work your way up to longer 5–15-minute cold plunges for amplified energy and health perks like improved circulation. You can find out more about ice baths on the Cold Plunge Facts website.

Unplug in the Evening

At the end of each day, give yourself a hard stop time to shut down all electronic devices. The constant stimulation from phones, computers, and TVs can hinder quality sleep. Allow your mind and body to properly unwind sans gadgets. Read a book, meditate, or try gentle yoga flows before bedtime. You’ll awaken feeling far more refreshed. Aim for at least 30-60 minutes of tech-free unwinding before sleep. This allows your brain to transition into its naturally calmer delta and theta waves, making it easier to fall and stay asleep.

Implementing even a couple of these smart energy tactics can make a tremendous difference. Pay attention to when your energy lags most, then deploy the appropriate boosting strategies. With consistency, you’ll notice yourself feeling more energized, less drained, and better equipped to power through your days.