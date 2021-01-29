6 Health Tips for Preserving Your Youth

Aging is an exciting and sometimes intimidating process. For some, the cosmetic changes are most concerning while others are more interested in their strength and internal wellness. While there’s no known secret to longevity, there are a few things you can do to make yourself feel (and even look) better as you age.

1. Keep exercising

Exercising is essential to good health for many reasons. For one, it keeps your muscles strong and your joints working smoothly, but a good exercise regimen also helps your body flush out toxins and even preserve your mental health, too. When you exercise, your brain releases mood-boosting and stress-relieving chemicals that will have you feeling the positive effects for days after your workout.

All in all, regular exercise offers a number of important benefits to the aging process, including:

Adults who regularly exercise have a lower risk of falling and other injuries.

Exercise has been attributed to lower disease risk in healthy adults.

Exercise helps improve social ties.

Adults who exercise are more likely to have good mental health.

Exercise helps improve cognitive function.

2. Stay hydrated

Like exercise, staying hydrated provides plenty of commonly known health perks, however, you might not realize how much hydration plays into your youthfulness. In fact, water is known to promote good skin health by helping to moisturize your skin, release toxins, and even reduce the appearance of fine lines and puffiness. Plus, some say drinking lots of water can help make you look younger, more vibrant, and even thinner.

So, how much water should you be drinking in a day to reap the benefits? Women should drink approximately 2.7 liters a day while men should drink 3.7 liters. Here’s a tip: Carry an insulated water bottle around with you so that you don’t forget to drink your recommended daily amount of water.

3. Consider botox

Yes, we said it…botox. Although it’s usually in the context of cosmetics, botox is actually a powerful medical tool that can help you look and feel young. Botox can benefit your physical health in a few different ways, including help with:

Headaches and migraines

Hand tremors caused by essential tremor

Overactive bladder

Excessive sweating

Lazy eyes

4. Wear sunscreen

You’ve heard your loved ones and your dermatologist say it over and over again, “wear sunscreen!” And, it’s for good reason! Not only does sunscreen help prevent skin cancer but it also helps preserve your youthful glow by preventing wrinkles, fine lines, and age spots. Invest in a daily sunscreen and your skin will thank you for many, many years to come.

5. Eat a healthy diet

It’s no secret that eating healthy has plenty of lifelong benefits to your health. From promoting good heart health to preserving your youthful look, eating healthy food is one of the keys to longevity. While it might feel like a long — and maybe even impossible — journey at first, it’s much more straightforward than you realize.

Below, you’ll find some of our favorite healthy eating resources to make your commitment to good health much easier:

Healthyish

NY Times Cooking App

A Couple Cooks

Sprouted Kitchen

Healthy Harvest

Green Kitchen Stories

Happy Yolks

101 Cookbooks

Oh She Glows

The Year in Food

Naturally Ella

If you’re not quite up for the culinary creating aspect of healthy eating, you might want to give healthy meal delivery a try first. Without ever leaving the house, you’ll have healthy meal kits delivered right to your doorstep, ready for easy assembly!

6. Take your Vitamin C

Due in part to the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s more important than ever to take care of your immune system, and Vitamin C does just that — help preserve your immune system. Luckily, there are many ways you can boost your body’s Vitamin C levels and reap the benefits. You can eat Vitamin C gummies, take supplements, drink Vitamin C immune-boosting drinks, or gain Vitamin C through your diet by eating citrus, peppers, strawberries, broccoli, and brussel sprouts.

Summary

While many of us wish there would be, unfortunately, modern science has not come up with a way to delay or stop the aging process. However, the good news is, you can enjoy it by taking charge of your health with these simple suggestions.