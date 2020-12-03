What Are the Pros and Cons of Fluoride in Drinking Water?

Everybody needs potable drinking water for survival. Experts even recommend consuming eight to ten glasses of water a day. However, not all water is safe for human consumption, and there are even individuals who have a certain sensitivity when it comes to water purity. In this case, this article will tackle the pros and cons of the presence of fluoride in drinking water.

Fluoride in Brief

Fluoride is a natural mineral that can be present in the food that you eat as well as in the water that you drink. It can also be found in soil and rocks and it is considered one of the most vital elements in the earth’s crust. While its ingestion is relatively safe when done in small quantities, fluoride can have adverse effects when consumed in large doses.

Pros

● Tooth Decay Prevention

One of the main advantages of drinking water with fluoride is that it can help prevent tooth decay. This is particularly beneficial for children who are not keen on proper brushing . In this case, the lack of fluoride that they get from their toothpaste is supplemented in the water that they drink. The great thing about this is that fluoridation is already endorsed by the American Medical Association, as well as the American Dental Association as a safe and effective means of reducing cavities.

According to these esteemed medical organizations, the fluoride present in drinking water can protect people of various age ranges from cavities. Thus, the positive effect tends to be apparent from children to the elderly. Statistics show that communities delving into the use of water with fluoride reduced the chances of tooth decay from children to adults by almost 25%.

● Cost-Effective

Another advantage of drinking water packed with fluoride is that it can significantly save money on dental costs. In several cities, every dollar that is invested in the fluoridation of the water saves an individual up to $40 in dental costs. This means that instead of having a dentist resolve dental issues, they only need to perform cleaning tasks because the teeth of their patients are already strong and healthy.

● Natural Mineral

Fluoride found in drinking water comes from natural sources because this mineral is naturally present in groundwater, as well as ocean water. The process of fluoridation merely adjusts the fluoride content of the water to a recommended level to ensure that it is safe for consumption. The process is known to be similar to fortifying other foods and beverages such as fortifying salt with iodine. This is the reason why water fluoridation is widely endorsed by numerous health organizations.

Cons

● Uncontrolled Dosage

One of the primary drawbacks of having fluoride in your drinking water is the uncontrolled fluoride dosage that you garner from it. For several individuals, this is comparable to medication without consent. In this case, you can have a fluoride water filter installed to ensure that the water you are drinking is free from fluoride and other minerals such as lead. In doing so, you won’t be exposed to excessive fluoride that can lead to dental fluorosis later on.

Some people also argue that the effects of fluoride in strengthening the teeth are more effective when applied as a topical solution rather than when consumed directly. Thus, using a fluoride-rich toothpaste is still better in preventing tooth decay compared to drinking water that is treated with fluoridation. They also hold that there is no significant link between fluoride exposure and tooth decay, which means that there is no proof that drinking fluoride-rich water will help prevent tooth decay.

● Negative Health Effects

Another drawback of having fluoride in your drinking water is the associated negative health effects that you can gain from it. Certain studies show that bone fractures as well as thyroid disorders are linked to the consumption of excessive fluoride present in drinking water. Aside from this, there are also research papers that aim to shed light on the connection of fluoride in drinking water to impaired brain development and functions. To mitigate these adverse effects of fluoride, make sure that the filtration system that you install leverages the reverse osmosis filtration technique.

The presence of fluoride in your drinking water has several advantages and disadvantages. Nevertheless, it is your responsibility to weigh each of these accordingly to ensure that you make the proper choice when it comes to the drinking water that you consume, particularly in your household. Rest assured that all these are geared towards ensuring that you are drinking high-quality water that is beneficial for your overall health.