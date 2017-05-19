5th Annual Choice Challenge Helps Youth Make Better Decisions

Senate Democratic Leader Oscar Braynon II’s Free 5th Annual Choice Challenge For Teens In South Florida is May 20th

MIAMI – Senate Democratic Minority Leader Oscar Braynon II’s 5th Annual Choice Challenge – a youth only event aimed to equip middle and high school students with the knowledge and tools to make conscious decisions about their future— will take place on Saturday, May 20, 2017, 9 a.m. – 3:30 p.m., at the FIU’s Kovens Center (3000 Northeast 151st Street, North Miami, FL 33181).

The 5th Annual Choice Challenge event is open to teen ages 13 to 17.

Choice Challenge is in partnership with the Moss Foundation and NFL player Santana Moss. This year, South Florida’s youth can expect an exciting day filled with educational workshops that focus on careers, life choices, character development, and teen self-consequences of drugs, gangs, and gun violence, and present all the opportunities that are available to them to have a successful future.

5th Annual Choice Challenge Speakers include:

Chef Teach , Owner of World Famous Mac & Cheese

, Owner of World Famous Mac & Cheese Pastor Richelle Williams , Jesus Peoples Ministries Church International

, Jesus Peoples Ministries Church International “Lex” Pierre-Louis , Founder of LPMG

, Founder of LPMG Ernishia Randolph , President & CEO of Juanita’s Kitchen

, President & CEO of Juanita’s Kitchen John Gay , CEO & Presidents of Tax Drz.

, CEO & Presidents of Tax Drz. Stitchez , 103.5 The Beat/iHeart radio personality

, 103.5 The Beat/iHeart radio personality Foxx , 103.5 The Beat/iHeart radio personality

, 103.5 The Beat/iHeart radio personality Antonio Bryant , Former NFL football player

, Former NFL football player Adrianna Smith , Former Dolphin & Heat dancer

, Former Dolphin & Heat dancer Tammy Gray , Public Defender’s Office

, Public Defender’s Office Arthur “Marty” McNeil , Public Defender’s Office

, Public Defender’s Office Walter Byers , City of Miami Police Office

, City of Miami Police Office Rolando Perez, City of Miami Police Office

“You do better when you know better,” stated Senator Braynon. “The Choice Challenge exemplifies this maxim by aiming to equip our young people with life facts. As we prepare for our fifth year, we hope that each participant leaves the workshop well-informed, with a renewed outlook on life, and the unwavering commitment to make the right choice,” he said.

Middle and high school students are encouraged to attend and spend the day with celebrities and community leaders talking honestly about their real-life experiences and the choices that led to their successes and failures.

Registration is required at ChoiceChallenge2017.Eventbrite.com. Follow on Facebook and Instagram at @ChoiceChallengeMiami #ChoiceChallenge17