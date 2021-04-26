5 Steps to Take After a Car Crash With a Commercial Vehicle

Car accidents can be dangerous under any circumstances. And when a large, commercial vehicle is involved, it can be confusing to know what steps to take next.

If you think you’ve been involved in an accident caused by improper maintenance or reckless driving, you’re not alone. We will cover the 5 first steps to take after your accident to get the help you need.

1. Seek Any Necessary Medical Attention

The most important thing after an accident is making sure that you and your passengers are safe. Crashes with commercial vehicles have much higher injury risks than those with another car. Because of this, there is a high chance you will sustain injuries, even if you don’t realize it right away.

Medical reports taken after an accident can also help you receive compensation benefits when filing an insurance claim.

2. Document the Crash Site

Once you are safely able to do so, you will want to fully document the crash site. Taking pictures of the vehicle locations, damages, skid marks, and any obvious injuries can be beneficial for your claim.

This will help the police and insurance company create a detailed narrative of the accident. It will also help your lawyer to investigate any negligible factors that may have caused the accident. Particularly in cases where the truck driver or representative from the trucking company tries to tamper with the crash evidence.

3. Promptly File a Police Report and Insurance Claim

Accidents with commercial vehicles are more complicated than traditional car crashes, as there are more rules that commercial trucks need to abide by. Because of this, it is necessary to file a police report as soon as possible. Be sure to obtain a copy of the police report once it is completed.

You will need to contact your insurance company to report the crash as well. The sooner this is done the better, as it can increase your chances of a favorable claim.

4. Only Provide Basic Details of the Accident to Insurance Adjusters

The trucking company’s insurance claim adjuster will likely try to contact you. These claim adjusters are solely looking to benefit the trucking company. Because of this, they will try to use whatever you say against you.

When this happens, it is best to only give basic details of the accident. Do not give written or recorded statements until you have gotten a chance to consult your lawyer. This is important because an unadvised legal statement can damage your chances of collecting fair compensation.

5. Contact an Experienced Lawyer

While insurance claim adjusters may try to discourage you from obtaining an attorney, they are incredibly important for accidents with commercial vehicles. As we mentioned above, representatives from the trucking company may try to hide or alter the evidence of the crash.

With an experienced lawyer on your side, you will know that a proper investigation will be performed. This way, you will be able to recover compensation for vehicle damages, medical expenses, pain and suffering, and lost wages.

Conclusion

In 2018 there were nearly 500,000 car accidents involving commercial trucks. These types of crashes can be particularly deadly, due to the difference in size and weight between trucks and passenger vehicles. If you get into an accident with a commercial vehicle, follow these five steps to win your fair compensation.

Documenting the accident scene and ensuring there is an official police report will help to keep the facts straight. Remember not to divulge details of the accident to insurance claim adjusters until you have had a chance to speak to your lawyer. We hope these tips help you stay prepared if you are ever involved in this type of car accident.