5 Reasons Why Florida’s Public Water Smells Bad

Living in Florida is great, but one thing that can put a damper on the experience is our public drinking water. All too often, Florida’s public water supply smells like rotten eggs. This can be an unpleasant surprise for those of us who are used to perfectly clear and odorless tap water from other places. But why does this happen?

In this blog post, we’ll break down five possible reasons why Florida’s public water may smell bad and why you might need a whole house water filter for well water. With this information, you can be better prepared to deal with the occasional smelly surprise from your tap. Let’s get started!

Reasons Why Florida’s Water Smells Like Rotten Eggs

Sulfur Bacteria: One of the most common reasons for smelly water in Florida is due to the presence of sulfur bacteria. These bacteria feed on the natural minerals in the ground and produce a gas containing hydrogen sulfide, which gives off that “rotten egg” smell.

Iron Bacteria: This type of bacteria is also very common in Florida’s groundwater . Similar to sulfur bacteria, these organisms produce hydrogen sulfide gas that can make your water smell like rotten-eggs .

Algae Blooms: In certain parts of Florida, algae blooms can cause the public drinking water supply to become contaminated with foul-smelling compounds. Chemical Spills: If any chemicals have been spilled into the water supply, they can give off a pungent odor that may linger in the drinking water for some time. Old or Faulty Pipes: Finally, if your home’s plumbing system is old or has faulty pipes, this can cause the water to have a strange odor.

Luckily, there are ways to improve the smell and taste of your drinking water in Florida, with a whole house filtration system for well water that can help remove sulfur bacteria and iron bacteria from your public water supply, while also removing potentially harmful contaminants.

Water Testing

Before discussing the water filtration options you have available, it’s important to get your water tested by a professional. This will allow you to determine which contaminants are present in the water, and what type of filtration system is best for your situation.

Types of Well Water Filtration Systems For Sulfur

Oxidizing media filters and chemical oxidating systems are the two most popular ways of eliminating hydrogen sulfide from well water.

Oxidizing Media Filters

Oxidizing media filters use oxygen-infused manganese greensand to remove hydrogen sulfide from your well water. When the water passes over this special filter, the oxygen combines with the sulfur molecules and turns them into harmless particles that can be filtered out of the water.

Some of their advantages are that they don’t require additional chemicals or electricity and that they are extremely effective at removing both the smell and taste of hydrogen sulfide.

Chemical Oxidizing Systems

Chemical oxidizing systems use potassium permanganate to remove sulfur from your well water. This chemical is injected into the water supply, which reacts with the sulfur molecules and turns them into harmless particles that can then be filtered out.

The biggest advantage of this system is that it is incredibly effective at removing both the smell and taste of hydrogen sulfide, however, it does require you to add additional chemicals periodically for it to remain effective.

Other considerations to take into account in filtering Hydrogen Sulfide?

As mentioned before, you should always get a water test before purchasing a filtration system as there could be underlying issues not known. Your well could contain bacteria or cysts that you might not be aware of. If you have already tested your water, then let’s move on to system type, size, and filtration capacity.

System Type

It’s important to choose the right type of filtration system for your home. If you have a well, then you will want one that is specifically designed for well water. Tank sizes for these units usually vary from 1 to 2 cubic feet, but the larger tanks naturally require more media and can filter a greater amount of sulfur, iron, and manganese before needing cleaning.

Size and Filtration Capacity

You will also need to think about how much water your family needs on a daily basis and what impurities need to be filtered out. Lastly, you will want to make sure that the filter you choose is able to meet your water needs and can handle the contaminants in your well water.

Installation & Maintenance

It’s also important to consider the installation and maintenance requirements of the system you choose. Installing a whole house filtration system can be complicated, so make sure you choose one that is easy to install and maintain. Most contractors will run about $600 – $1200 for installation.

Warranty and Service

Finally, you want to make sure that the system has a good warranty and service program. This will ensure that any defects or problems are covered by the company and can be quickly repaired if needed.

Overall, if your well water smells like rotten eggs, don’t worry — there are various filtration systems available that can help you get rid of that nasty smell. By getting your water tested and selecting the right system for your needs, you can have odorless, clean water for all of your household uses!

We hope this guide has been helpful to give you an idea about the different types of filtration systems available for sulfur in well water.