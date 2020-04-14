5 Reasons To Try CBD Oil

Sure, some people can’t relate, especially if they have never stared at the ceiling for hours or tried endless home remedies in an attempt to get some shut eye. There are a variety of reasons people don’t get the adequate sleep their bodies require, but many are finding out that CBD can help. If you’ve suffered from sleeplessness for whatever reason, you know that over the counter sleep aids are extremely heavy and leave you with a sleep hangover. Alternatively, CBD for sleep is a safe and non-habit forming option and most just need to learn a little more about it. Education is key in almost everything, so let’s get to it!

What is CBD?

CBD is short for Cannabidiol and works with receptors throughout the body’s endocannabinoid system. Sure, these words sound heavy, but really, it’s just a complicated way of saying the system in the body that regulates different processes. These processes range from hormone levels, immune system, sleep cycles, and your pain receptors. CBD works in correlation with the central nervous system to help regulate those systems. There are an array of reasons in which someone might not be able to get the sleep they need, but CBD has been proven to assist with these 5 situations.

Insomnia

Insomnia is difficulty falling or staying asleep, and could be caused by a number of factors such as interactions with medications, lack of exercise, anxiety, depression, chronic illness or a number of other reasons. These reasons obviously fluctuate from person to person because we all have our own unique chemical makeup. CBD works within that endocannabinoid system that we spoke about that regulates sleep/ wake cycles, and can get to the basis of the issue. A good option here would be to incorporate some CBD tincture or even a capsule before bedtime to ensure a nice REM cycle.

PTSD

This is a condition in which someone has endured something very traumatic and that traumatic event can trigger randomly at any given time. It can last months, or even years in some cases, bringing that person right back in the middle of those uncomfortable feelings and emotions. The symptoms can include flashbacks to trauma, nightmares, increased heartbeat, trouble sleeping, difficulty concentrating and more. It’s said that 10% of people experience some type of PTSD within their lifetime, but recent studies have been proved to greatly reduce the symptoms and related occurrences. A CBD vape pen would be a great option for someone suffering from PTSD because it takes effect very quickly because it is entering the bloodstream through the lungs.

RBD (Sleep Behavior Disorder)

Maybe you’ve witnessed someone you know sleepwalking or even talking in their sleep. Well, people who suffer from RBD actually act out their dreams. As you could imagine, this is dangerous for a multitude of reasons. Recent studies in 2014 showed that CBD greatly benefits those suffering from parasomnia because CBD directly affects sleep cycles. A CBD capsule would be great for those affected by RBD because there is a great range of strengths available to ensure a long lasting dose to get them through the night.

Pain

Your central nervous system sends the signal through the nerves to tell the rest of your body there is pain. Since we already know that CBD works within this system we can look at the studies and see that CBD has been helpful to a large number of people in regards to chronic pain and even inflammation. According to Gallup News, 40% of Americans have stated that CBD reduced chronic pain for them. The beauty of the situation is that CBD is a non habit forming which proves to be helpful during the opioid crisis millions of Americans are entangled in. CBD has also proven to be effective in helping those coming off an opioid addiction for that very reason. The bottom line is that people cannot sleep when they are in pain, so CBD tackles both issues for those in need. There are numerous products aimed towards pain relief such as tincture and topicals. A topical is great because it provides quick, targeted relief.

Anxiety

Probably one of the most cited reasons that people turn to CBD has to be to tackle anxiety. Millions of Americans deal with a range of anxiety disorders from generalized anxiety, to social anxiety, and even forms of OCD. CBD has been shown to help lower anxiety levels because it affects serotonin levels in the brain. Serotonin basically regulates your happiness and overall mood, and lack of it alone can increase negative thoughts, depression, and cravings for unhealthy food. Many prescription drugs that are prescribed to patients will actually put the person to sleep, but what if it is the middle of the day and you’re at work? There has to be a better way to deal with anxiety and CBD has proven itself worthy!

Sleeplessness affects a large number of the population for a number of reasons, many of which are not even listed here, but CBD is making strides in assuming it’s position as an option people can count on. What are you waiting for? Find that special CBD product that’s going to help you sleep better tonight!