5 Pests That May Invade Your South Florida home

Due to the humid weather in the region, South Florida homeowners usually share their living space with various household pests. Ants, roaches, ticks, fleas, spiders, and many other common pests found in South Florida might be trying to turn your home into theirs.

The fight against these pests can drain you financially, emotionally, and physically. Unfortunately, they also increase your vulnerability to structural damage, sleep disturbance, and infection.

Here is a list of the most common pests in South Florida:

1. Ants

There are several species of ants in South Florida that can be found in and around your house. Ants come to your home in search of food and water. Some species of ants are more of a nuisance, while others, like carpenter ants, are harmful. Once you identify the species, treatment can start.

Keep ants away by clearing bushes near your house. Also, secure your food items and seal openings on the windows, doors, and walls. If you cannot eliminate ants, hire a pest control team for instant and permanent elimination from your home.

2. Bed Bugs

Bed bugs are hardy and very good at hiding in your office, car, furniture, and clothes. These insect pests can stay for months without food and still survive. Therefore, they are very difficult to eliminate permanently.

A bed bug consists of mouthparts that are designed to bite your skin and draw blood. When you go to bed, bed bugs respond to your emission of carbon dioxide and warmth to identify a suitable feeding point. They inject saliva containing anticoagulant properties. Bed bug bites are allergic and can cause detrimental problems to individuals who are sensitive to allergic reactions.

To identify a bed bug infestation, look out for black and brown stains on nonporous surfaces and bite marks on your skin that develop into red swellings. If you identify a bed bug, contact a professional bed bug exterminator immediately to get rid of the problem. Even after treatment, you should closely monitor your home to ensure that the problem is permanently eliminated and take preventive measures to prevent the infestation from reoccurring.

3. Spiders

Spiders are among the most feared pests, and people want to eliminate them from their homes. If you get bitten by a venomous spider, you can end up in the hospital. Spiders are usually found outside your home around outdoor lights. Inside your house, they assemble in the ceiling corners where their webs can trap flying insects. Some can be found in the moist and dark spaces in your home. Spider webs around your home are the most prevalent signs of spider infestations that require immediate elimination.

In South Florida, spiders can be poisonous, causing serious health risks. The best way to prevent a spider infestation is turning off exterior lights, especially in the summer and spring when flying insects are most prevalent. Also, you should seal cracks and eliminate clusters in closets, the attic, and the garage to minimize hiding points. In case of recurring infestations, seek a pest control professional for permanent removal.

4. Cockroaches

Cockroaches can thrive in both harsh and friendly environments. Most cockroaches feed and hide in numbers at night and during the day, but they are not social insects. A cockroach’s diet mainly includes greasy foods, starchy foods, and decaying foods. They are opportunistic omnivores that can feed on the weaker cockroaches, glue, cloth, leather, book bindings, paper, pet food, and boots.

Cockroaches are dangerous to human health, as they can contaminate food, causing serious health problems. You should ensure a clean and healthy environment to prevent cockroaches from invading your home. Also, fix your pipes to minimize the cockroaches’ water and food supply.

5. Rodents

The most common rodents in South Florida are mice and rats. These pests are destructive and can damage your items within a short period. If you have a rodent infestation in your home, you are likely to meet some of the animals moving around your house, chewing on your electrical wires, beddings, household supplies, shoes, utensils, and clothes.

Rodents can spread diseases through contaminated food and water, bite wounds, or air contamination through urine and feces. Other rodents spread diseases through spreading fleas, ticks, and mites. Chewing on electrical wires increases the vulnerability of your home to electrical fires and unexpected power outages. Seal off any possible entry points and keep your home clean to keep rodents out.

In the right environment, pests can multiply very quickly. Keeping your home pest-free can be a challenging task, but you can hire comprehensive pest control services in Hollywood, Florida to protect your home. You can eliminate most pests using simple DIY tricks and store-purchased products. If you find yourself struggling with pests in your home, pest control experts can help.