5 Most Popular Casinos in Florida for 2021

Revelers and casino dwellers have plenty of options to choose from in Florida. The state has dozens of casinos, although gambling within its borders can be a little hazy.

The state reported a record on Friday, August 13th; the state reported a record with over 150,000 new COVID cases and a seven-day average of more than 20,000 cases per day. (That amounted to the most of any state in the U.S.)

Still, restrictions associated with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic remain controversial. A GOP mayor out of Miami-Dade county even called Florida Governor Ron DeSantis a “dictator” for signing an executive order making it illegal for localities to enforce mask mandates and other restrictions.

The state’s Department of Health reports there are no travel restrictions. But it encourages people not to congregate in groups of more than ten.

Other than a three-month shutdown back at the start of the pandemic, gambling casinos in Florida seem to be operating at the discretion of their local communities.

5 Biggest Casinos in Florida

The best casinos in Florida might be a matter of public opinion. So, let’s start with the ones that have the most reviews on Google. By that metric, it would be the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino Tampa.

The Tampa location of the Hard Rock brand offers the biggest casino in the state.

Not only is this location among the top casinos in Florida, but it’s also one of the 10 largest casinos in the world. In October 2019, the location opened a $700 million expansion via a new 16-story hotel with over 500 rooms, three pools, a spa, and a salon.

Restaurants, an event center, and 33,000 square feet of gaming space with almost 900 slot machines and 20 blackjack tables were also added.

The only cons seem to be reviews about smoking on the casino floors and $25 table minimums. (Room rates might not be cheap, as well.)

Among other casinos in South Florida, the Seminole Hard Rock Hotel & Casino – Hollywood, FL serves as another option.

Seminole Casino Coconut Creek

What’s the next best casino in the south? As far as Floridians and travelers go, it’s the Seminole Casino Coconut Creek.

Located in Coconut Creek, 40 miles north of Miami in Broward County, the casino boasts more than 2,000 Las Vegas-style slots. When it comes to casinos in Florida with slot machines — that’s a lot.

There’s also video poker, virtual roulette, and table games like blackjack and regular poker. The casino also hosts comedy shows and concerts.

A harsh review on Google suggests masks weren’t worn indoors. So, for some, that might be a concern. Other downsides reported a shortage of waitresses, crowded tables, and smoke within the casino floor.

Most guests gave five stars and raving reviews.

Magic City Casino

The fourth option for Florida casinos with slots takes us to beautiful and sunny Miami. The Magic City Casino down in South Florida hosts more than 800 slot machines and a poker room.

Casino-goers might also want to try the on-site restaurants, dog racing, and live music venues. Electronic table games include baccarat, craps, roulette, and blackjack.

A Hot Seat promotion offers three Players Club cardholders the chance to win $50 Play when they use their card at certain times between 2 pm – 10 pm.

Reviews range from a “rigged” roulette wheel in the shape of a whale to a couple who claimed to win at slots for a total of $1,500. (Before heading off to the Florida Keys.)

Also, the casino filed a lawsuit against the U.S. Department of Interior for not making a decision based on a Gaming Compact between the state and Seminole Tribe. Magic City claims the tribe plans to offer sports betting via an online app which violates Indian gaming laws.

Victory Casino Cruises

Speaking of violating off-shore gambling legalese, you might want to check out Victory Casino Cruises. Listed as a casino in Port Canaveral, Florida, this acts as a departure point for gambling trips on a cruise ship.

These gambling cruises take guests 12 miles out to sea, where state and federal laws no longer apply. So, technically, it’s not illegal to gamble there off the coast of Florida.

Gamblers choose from table games like blackjack and poker, hundreds of slots, craps, and roulette. Sports betting aboard these cruises offers another great way to gamble off-shore.

Reviews suggest high praise for vouchers, discounts, and free slot play money. Downsides mention smoking on the decks and a not-so-great buffet.

What Online Casinos Can I Play in Florida?

If you’re wondering: What online casinos can I play in Florida? You should know that these casinos exist in a legal gray area in the state. Off-shore sites should showcase a few basic standards to ensure legitimacy.

So, a better question might be: Which online casinos are legitimate?

You’ll want to go with something that’s got positive feedback, great customer service, and a variety of games to choose from. Here are some online casinos with quick payouts:

Conclusion

The most popular casinos in Florida have the best hotels, gaming options, event centers, and brand recognition. Online casinos still have to compete with a strong sense of tourism and personal liberty among the elderly.

With a surge in COVID-19 cases, two casinos in South Florida seem to be the only ones in the state where Covid-19 restrictions have been reinstated. And sports betting could become legal within casinos operated by Seminole Tribes in the next few months.

Florida might very well become one of the next gambling meccas, online and offline, in the U.S.

