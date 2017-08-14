Discounted tickets available now for Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival

Save big on Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival tickets with early bird deals

SUNRISE – Mark your calendars and get your tickets early for South Florida’s premier Caribbean food event, the Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival!

Lovers of spicy jerk foods and all things Caribbean will descend on Markham Park, Sunrise on Sunday, November 12, 2017 for the 16th annual event.

Festival organizers are planning an exciting day that will keep patrons satisfied with an abundance of jerk foods, and entertained with everything from cooking competitions and cultural presentations to live performances and more.

Festival CEO, Eddy Edwards is thrilled about the upcoming event and is encouraging patrons to take advantage of the $19.99 Early Bird discount tickets available now until September 1. “With this generous deal, you can bring the whole family and even some friends to partake in this festival of flavorful foods, family fun and fantastic entertainment,” says Edwards.

For those who want to enjoy the event in luxurious style, VIP tickets are available for $120 before september 1 and $150 after.

If you miss out on the Early Bird tickets, you can purchase Advance tickets for $30, a $5 saving on the $35 you’d pay at the gate.

Grace Jamaican Jerk Festival Early Bird tickets are available online at Jerk Festival or at these retail outlets: Aunt I’s in Lauderhill, Broward Meat & Fish all 3 locations, Donna’s Restaurant on University Drive, Rainbow Variety Stores, Sam’s W.I. Grocery and Juney’s Restaurant.

VIP tickets are available for purchase at Jerk Festival or via phone at 754-273-9166.

Vendors wishing to participate in the festival can also take advantage of an Early Bird discount price being offered in several categories. Vendors who pay the Early Bird fees will be guaranteed a space at the festival and also have the opportunity to select from the best available spots.

This family-friendly festival is something you won’t want to miss, so plan ahead and get your tickets now!