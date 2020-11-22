4 Ways to Style Your Florida Room

Did you recently buy a new home with a Florida room? These spaces go by many different names — think sunroom, solarium, patio room, and sun porch, to name a few — and bring the outside world inside or vice versa, depending on your perspective.

Indeed, they’re fun additions to any home and provide the perfect opportunity to stretch your creative side. But, if you’re like many homeowners, you might wonder exactly what it is you want to do with this unique bonus space.

Here are four ways to style your Florida room and turn it into your own special corner of your home and the world.

1. Create a Dining Nook

If you think your kitchen is too small or your dining room is too large to enjoy meals solo or with your family, you might discover your Florida room is an ideal alternative. To enjoy a meal in this cozy indoor-outdoor space, either install a built-in nook, a high table with stools, or a small table and chairs to the corner of your Florida room. Whatever you decide, design a dining nook that suits your family life and style, thereby giving you and your household a space to enjoy breakfast before you start your days or to relax and spend time together eating pizza on Friday nights.

2. Add an Outdoor Kitchen That’s Safely Inside

You might have helped design your home to include an outdoor kitchen space or perhaps it already had one in place. Either way, prepare for fun. If you go this route, your outdoor kitchen will complement your dining nook, making it easier to serve meals just steps away. In your outdoor kitchen, you can prepare, cook, and eat in a space that looks and feels like the outdoors but lacks bugs, inclement weather, and debris. Include everything you want in your bonus cooking space, such as a sink, refrigerator, ice maker, wine cooler or mini-bar, grill, and any other appliances you need to make culinary magic for you and your loved ones.

3. Design Your Ideal Reading Room

You already have the beauty and benefit of light flowing into your Florida room. As such, if you’re an avid reader, don’t let this opportunity go to waste. Make sure to include the most comfortable collection of furniture to accommodate all the best reading positions. A comfortable chair with an ottoman, sofa, desk, and a cushioned reading bench by the window are just a few pieces of furniture optimal for settling in with your favorite book in your well-lit space.

4. Make It Your Beachside Living Room

Even if you don’t live anywhere near the ocean, you can conceive a beachside living room where you can let your imagination run wild. Create the spirit of the coast in your Florida room with classic beach motifs by including cool breezy colors, light furniture materials like rattan, worn finishes, and an overall casual and serene vibe. To reinforce the aesthetic you desire, invest in some beachy wall art prints that feature beautiful seascapes. Whichever beach prints you decide upon will help complement your Florida room’s overall style and express your love for the water.

Take the Time to Enjoy Your Florida Room

No matter how you plan to utilize your Florida room, take the time to enjoy it. Eat and cook in your dining and cooking areas, read in your sunroom library, or do a little bit of it all in your beachy room. Florida rooms were designed to let you enjoy life in an inside-outside (or outside-inside) manner, so take advantage and have fun in this special spot.