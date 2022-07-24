4 Useful Tips for Vaping Beginners

It’s perfectly understandable that many smokers who want to quit turn to vaping as an alternative nicotine delivery method. After all, it is a very familiar solution to cigarette users – you put one end into your mouth, take a puff and enjoy your nicotine fix. However, at the same time, vaping introduces enough new concepts that many beginners might feel confused early on.

To help you successfully use e-cigarettes to quit tobacco, here are some of the most useful beginner-oriented vaping tips. First of all, before you buy your first vape pen, make sure you fully understand different types of e-cigarettes and how they operate. You should also consider buying a second battery and one or more additional vape tanks. Your coils won’t last forever – remember to replace them on a regular basis when you feel a burnt taste.

Finally, don’t forget to experiment with different nicotine strengths and decrease the nicotine content with time to reduce your dependency. Explore the suggestion below and make your vaping experience much more enjoyable!

Find the Right Vape Pen

As you may already know, there’s a great variety of vaping devices available on the market. If you’re looking for an easy-to-use entry-level pen, a classic cigalike might be the right option for you. These devices look and feel just like regular cigarettes, but unlike traditional cancer sticks, they don’t involve any combustion at all.

If you’re looking for more features and customization options, you might want to consider investing in a box mod. These devices can support sub-ohm vaping, which is ideal for those who are looking for huge, dense clouds.

Most box mods are also packed with different advanced features, such as temperature control, wattage adjustment, or even Bluetooth functionality. Unfortunately, they also tend to be quite expensive, so they might not be the right option for new vapers on a budget.

The best middle ground between the complexities of box mods and the compactness of cigalikes is probably represented by pod mods. These devices are usually relatively small, which makes them easy to carry around and keep in your pocket or purse. They also tend to be very easy to use – you just need to pop an already filled cartridge into the pod and start vaping.

Get More Accessories

If your vape pen of choice has a replaceable battery, it’s a good idea to get a second one right away. Having a backup battery will help you avoid situations where your vape pen is out of energy, and you don’t have any power outlets around when you need one. Just make sure to keep your backup battery fully charged and ready to go – that way, you’ll be able to swap them out whenever you need to.

Your vaping experience may also benefit from having an extra tank. While vape pens usually come with at least one, you might find that your preferred type of e-juice doesn’t work well in the tank that you have. In this case, it can be a good idea to get an alternative tank. Additional tanks will also make it easier to test different e-juice types and flavors at the same time – something very important early on when you still don’t know your preferences.

Replace Your Coils Regularly

If you’re using a tank with an atomizer, it’s important to remember that your coils won’t last forever. Once your coil gets too old, it will start to produce a burnt taste when you try to vape. In this case, you need to replace the coil to enjoy your e-juice again.

As a general rule of thumb, you should change your coil after a few days of use. Of course, the time between coil replacements may vary depending on how often you vape and what type of e-juice you use.

It’s also important to note that sub-ohm vaping can shorten the lifespan of your coils as well. Sub-ohm vaping involves using a coil with a resistance of less than 1 ohm. This allows you to produce huge, dense clouds of vapor in exchange for increased battery consumption and shorter coil lifespans.

Experiment With Nicotine Strengths

As a cigarette smoker, you’re probably used to a certain level of nicotine, but this might not be the best nicotine strength for your vaping experience. Remember that you are using the vape pen to quit, not to maintain your current level of nicotine consumption.

As such, try out e-liquids with different nicotine strengths and find the one that’s just enough to keep your cravings at bay. Then, try to slowly switch to progressively weaker and weaker e-liquids to reduce your nicotine dependency.

The nicotine strength you need will also depend on the type of vape pen you’re using. For example, direct-to-lung devices allow you to inhale the vapor straight into your lungs and, as such, can easily satisfy your nicotine cravings with 3 mg liquids.

On the other hand, mouth-to-lung devices require you to take a small puff and hold the vapor in your mouth for a few moments before inhaling. Because of this, you’ll likely need an e-liquid with a higher nicotine strength, such as 6 mg or 12 mg.

In Conclusion

As you can see, there are a few things that you need to keep in mind when switching from tobacco cigarettes to e-cigarettes. You might need to experiment with different types of vape pens or e-juices before you find the one that’s just right for you. Unlike traditional cigarettes, you also need to replace your vape pen coils regularly.

You should also consider getting more than one battery and one or more additional tanks. Finally, don’t forget to slowly reduce your nicotine dependency by switching to weaker liquids with time. Hopefully, these tips will help you enjoy your vape pen more and successfully quit smoking! Good luck!