4 Qualities You Should Look for in a Supplier

When you run a business, your supply chain is crucial to your success. Any parts and components must be available when you need them. If your current arrangement isn’t working as it should or if you are looking to expand your company, it may be time to look for a new supplier.

What should you look for, and how do you know you are getting high-quality components? Read on to find out.

1. Local Service

It may be tempting to import cheap supplies from overseas, but this comes with a number of risks. For example, there can be lengthy shipping times and delays if the goods are held in customs. Or there may be unforeseen events that disrupt production such as terrorism, extreme weather or cybercrime.

When you choose a local supplier, you will have the benefit of national shipping. With shorter wait times, you can order parts as you need them, even on short notice. And when your supplier is in the same timezone, customer service will be simpler, and you get the benefit of localized advice. Plus, you will be supporting jobs in the region.

2. Reliable and Trustworthy

Your supplier needs to be one you can depend on. Look for a company with a good reputation and experience in the industry. They should have strict quality assurance measures in place and be available to answer any questions. For example, Apple Rubber is a reputable supplier that prides itself on having a reliable and trustworthy supply chain. By investing in their seals, o-rings and other rubber components, you can rest assured you know exactly what you are getting.

3. High-Quality Parts

When purchasing from cheap suppliers, there is a risk of inferior products. If you rely on components such as o-rings and seals to protect your machinery, they need to be strong and durable.

Hazardous materials or inconsistencies in raw materials can be present, especially when importing from overseas. If you choose the wrong company you could end up with an entire batch of defective products, costing you both time and money.

Do your research and make sure your supplier uses high-quality materials and testing processes.

4. Consistency and Flexibility

The supplier should be consistent with service, order fulfillment and materials. Your products should always be of the same quality, with a fast turnaround. This will ensure there are no interruptions to your supply chain, keeping your business running as it should.

As your company grows and expands there may be extra items you need. Look for a flexible supplier that can give you access to in-house tooling and custom-made solutions that fit your specific requirements.

Finding the Right Supplier

The right supplier might not always be the cheapest, but quality and reliability will save you money over time. Eliminate the risks associated with international shipping by choosing a reputable, local company. Cheap imports are often made with inferior, defective or hazardous materials, which can have a negative impact on your processes. Find a supplier who has strict quality controls and local customer service.

As your business grows, you may need flexible options. Your supplier should be able to accommodate custom designs, supporting your vision for your future.