How to Promote Your Business in 4 Easy Steps

You’ve sourced your product, and you’ve mapped out your business plan. You’ve done your research and deeply know your target audience. But how do you get the word out to increase your audience base? How do you distinguish your business from the hundreds of others in your area? The answers are easier than you think.

From branded giveaways to social media, here are four easy ways to boost your business up the ranks and keep it front and center in consumers’ minds.

1. Give Out Branded Swag

You know the pens you get at events with the company names on them? Or maybe it’s a water bottle, or a tote bag, or a notebook. When people take those gifts away from the events and use them later on, they promote your business for free.

Branded gifts, such as private label water bottling, are a low-cost option that expands your marketing reach. A person chugging from your branded water bottle on the way home, lending the pen to a friend, or hauling their shopping home in the tote bag—all of these actions show your business off and make its name recognizable for consumers.

When companies offer personalized items at events, they’re thinking about the long-term. It’s a little bit of an investment, but one which can last for a long time after people have left the building.

2. Register Your Business on Listing Services

It’s crucial to register your business with Google Places. By doing so, people in your area searching for a particular product or business will find your company more efficiently. Also, if you have a physical location, then your business will show up on Google Maps.

To register, all you have to do is fill out the form and get your business verified through the confirmation process. Yahoo Local and Microsoft’s Bing offer a similar listing service if you want to cover all your bases.

3. Take a Multi-Media Approach to Social Media

Social media is no longer merely a means for exposure—it is crucial to your business model. Pay for ads on Facebook, tag other businesses on Instagram, and reply to Tweets. Engagement is vital, and the only way you’ll increase engagement is by being active and persistent online.

If you want to add another dimension to your online presence, go multi-media. Start a blog to show your customers the personality behind your brand and humanize an otherwise faceless product.

You also can make YouTube videos explaining your business and giving an insight into its inner workings. People like to see what’s going on behind the scenes, and you can use that to your advantage.

4. Engage with Local Communities

Nearly every local community has a Facebook group, and nearly every niche interest has a Reddit forum. Essentially, there is a place for everyone and everything on the internet. The prevalence of online communities is something to use to your advantage.

Join those communities and engage with the people in the group. In this instance, you don’t want to shove your business in people’s faces. Instead, include it as a link in your bio or mention your business when the situation calls for it.

If you build trust with a group of people, they are much likely to develop loyalty to your product.

Takeaways

It isn’t always easy to get a business off the ground, but your job can become a lot easier with a few useful insights. With passion, persistence, and through following these steps, you will be on your way to local success in no time.