There are many reasons why you would want to keep track of your assets. Theft and robbery are on the rise in cities and suburbs, so it’s important that you’re taking care of your assets if you’re even involved in a stressful situation where your belongings are taken away from you. Having that piece of tranquility in your daily life is a priceless feeling, especially if you travel around the city. You need to keep an eye out for your precious belongings if you happen to forget them in a public place. If you’re interested in learning how you can have the newest technologies on your side, here we share 4 gadgets that can quickly locate and recover your assets when you need them.

1. Tracking Apps

Anyone is afraid of losing their phone while commuting to work or because they were victims of a violent robbery. Today, our entire lives fit inside our pockets since our phones can hold our emails, bank accounts, photos, and social media accounts, just to name a few of our essentials. However, almost every smartphone nowadays will allow you to configure it beforehand so that you’re able to check its location by accessing the email account you chose to sync with your device. While this may not count as a gadget per se, it’s important that everyone knows about this feature if they found themselves in this stressful situation. However, keep in mind that the tracking relies on the phone being active for this option to function.

2. Car GPS tracker

Many people have parked their car in a huge parking lot to visit a mall or tourist attraction, and by the end of their visit, they forget where they left their vehicle and waste precious minutes trying to find it. It’s a situation that happens too often! Fortunately, one of the best ways to track your vehicle’s location is by installing a small device inside, never to lose sight of where it is at all times. Looking for an affordable dealership GPS tracker can be the best way to ensure you always know about your car’s whereabouts even if you’re not the one driving it. It’s also good for when you have elders or young drivers using the vehicle since you’ll be able to track their whereabouts in case they get into any sort of trouble and aid them if needed.

3. Portable GPS trackers

Whether you choose a tag or any type of portable GPS tracker, you can place them in your belongings with no problems. Imagine you left your backpack in the library or at the gym. You can easily check your phone to know the exact location, and they usually feature an internal, long-term battery so that you can forget about recharging them for a long time. That way, you can use another trusted device to locate your belongings and either set the alarm so that you’re able to find them more easily. The biggest advantage of this gadget is that if you need to track your suitcase when you go on a trip, you can change them with no hassle.

4. Key Tags

Using key tags can be the perfect solution for when you don’t want to lose track of your set when you go around doing your errands. They are easy to attach to any type of keychain and you can track their location using your phone, so you can easily know where you dropped them. Most tags use Bluetooth technology instead of relying on GPS as their bigger counterparts. However, some models also offer sound alarms that you can activate from your phone so that you’re able to track your keys in dark areas or inside your home with more accuracy. Key tags are a true lifesaver for people who are constantly rummaging through their pockets and purses, searching for their keys every five minutes before arriving home. The biggest disadvantage of this gadget is that you need to be within the tag’s range to activate its features.

Today we have so many gadgets available to test and use, granting a new layer of safety we weren’t able to imagine years before. It’s important to research properly about each option’s advantages and limitations and think about your lifestyle before settling with any gadget. Asking for friends and family’s recommendations can also be a good way to help you select the best option for you, especially if you’re looking to purchase a tracking gadget that can benefit your family as a whole. Every asset you own deserves to be protected and safe at all times, and these gadgets can certainly help you achieve that goal.