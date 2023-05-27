Mayor Levine-Cava and Congresswoman Frederica Wilson Stomp to End Youth Violence in Miami-Dade County

MIAMI – This week, Congresswoman Frederica Wilson and Miami-Dade Mayor Daniella Levine Cava joined 150 Miami-Dade middle and high school students from underserved neighborhoods and community leaders to address the root cause of gun violence prevention for adolescents and proactively reduce violence before it is too late at the FIU School of Law. In partnership with Leadership Miami’s team, Dream Bright Now, which worked with the community non-profit coalition Together for Children, to host the first countywide youth summit, which included workshops, activities, services, and resources critical to adolescents’ emotional, personal, and professional well-being as well as empowering at-risk youth in Miami-Dade County towards future success.

The day-long event also included student transportation, a series of personal development sessions with topics such as How to Find a Career Path that Suits Me, Healthy Relationships, and Standing Up for Yourself, lunch, and a resource fair comprised of local companies and nonprofit organizations. The Florida Marlins also donated tickets to an upcoming home game to each of the attendees.

This effort collectively aligned neighborhood services for youth and their families by supporting local programs and providers, identifying high risk youth, and measuring mutual progress in addressing the root causes of youth violence.