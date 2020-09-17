4 Best Resources for Local News

Watching the local news can help us all stay up-to-date with what’s going on — not only in our own neighborhoods but around the world. If you’re the type who has a favorite news station and watches religiously every day after work, you’re probably wondering what other ways you can catch the news.

From streaming platforms to traditional cable TV and specialty apps, there are several ways to watch your favorite live news broadcast.

The following are four of the best resources for watching the local news.

1. Install an App

Installing local news apps allows you to watch your favorite news station’s broadcasts right from your mobile device. Most major networks have apps you can download at no cost — apps that allow you to stream more than just local news. These include:

You can also watch special events, live TV, and award shows. However, you might need a TV subscription to log in. With a Cox subscription, you can quickly and easily watch the news from anywhere in the house with the Contour app. As long as you’ve got a mobile device and an internet connection, you can use the Contour app to watch the local news.

2. Stream Local News Online

If you’d rather watch your local news on your laptop from the comfort of your bed or couch to keep up with what’s going on in your area, you can always stream it online. The news networks named above stream the local news online. These networks will either stream episodes or post them on their websites for anyone to watch. Along with the local news, you’ll also be able to watch local weather channels — the same way you would on traditional cable TV.

3. Watch the News on Cable TV

If you’d rather keep things traditional, you can always go back to good old cable TV to watch your local news. Watching the news throughout the day with cable TV is simple as long as you have the standard news channels as part of your cable TV package. Getting news channels on cable TV is a great way to get storm tracking updates and keep up with what’s going on in the world concerning the coronavirus pandemic. These channels can ensure you have access to the latest updates and news so you can take appropriate action to keep you and your family safe.

4. Download Other Apps

Looking to keep up with more than just the local news? If you’re into stocks, you might also want to keep up with what’s going on in the stock market. You can download apps like Roku or Apple TV and get access to not only the local news but news about what’s happening in the stock market as well as other business news. You can also try Bloomberg, Al Jazeera, and Cheddar for business and stock market news.

Access the News from Anywhere

Now that you know the best ways to access your local news broadcasts, you can watch the news anywhere in the house you want. With apps, cable TV, and/or internet access, you can stay up to date on everything going on in your local area without missing a beat, allowing you to keep your family informed and safe.