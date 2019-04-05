37th Annual IRAWMA Salutes “TheReggae50” Foundation Members

Kingston, Jamaica – On Sunday, May 11th at the Jamaica Pegasus Hotel the 37th Annual International Reggae and World Music Awards (IRAWMA) will pay tribute to outstanding reggae foundation members.

In recognition of TheReggae50, celebrating fifty years of reggae music, seventeen outstanding reggae foundation members will receive the Martin’s International Special Salute: TheRegge50 Pioneer Award of Honor.

On this milestone event, Founder and President and CEO of IRAWMA Ephraim Martin stated “it was just fitting to salute and honor some of reggae’s foundation members, who are still making a difference in the world of reggae from 1968 to present. It the reason two years ago we established “TheReggae50”, with Kingston, Jamaica as the venue.

TheReggae50 Foundation Members

The foundation members who are being honored are: the Alpha Boys Band, Founder of Island Records Chris Blackwell, Tour Manager and Booking Agent Copeland Forbes, recording artists, Freddie McGregor, Johnny Nash, Judy Mowatt, Bunny Wailer, Lee ‘Scratch’ Perry, Marcia Griffiths, The Heptones, Toots Hibbert, U-Roy, Rita Marley and the Skatalites.

Also making the list is musician and former Third World member Ibo Cooper, music rhythm section and production duo Sky & Robbie and producer/ singer Tommy ‘Yes Indeed’ Cowan.

Established in 1982 to acknowledge and honor the accomplishments and contributions of reggae and world music artists, including: songwriters, performers, promoters and musicians, the IRAWMA has been staged in many major cities including Atlanta, Chicago, Fort Lauderdale, Miami, New Orleans, New York as well as Port of Spain, Trinidad and both Montego Bay and Ocho Rios in Jamaica.

This exciting 37th staging confirms Martin International’s commitment to promoting greater participation and acceptance of Reggae, Caribbean and World Music, Internationally and will award 161 nominees in 32 categories and 9 special awards including the Bob Marley Award for Entertainer of the Year, Best Crossover Song, Mutabaruka Award for Best Poet/Spoken Word entertainer and the coveted Martin’s International/IRAWMA Award of Honor.

Sponsored by the Ministry of Culture, Gender, Entertainment and Sport, RJR Communications Group, IRIE FM, Jamaica Pegasus Hotel, VP Records, Onstage TV, IrieJam 360, International Festival of Life, Jsvfest.com, Trade Works – Jamaica, 25th Century Radio, Down Marie & Wiz- WAVS AM, African Spectrum and Josephous Harris Production , among and others.