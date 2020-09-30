37 Students Receive Scholarships, Tablet From JN Money

KINGSTON, Jamaica – Some 18 students were presented with scholarships and tablets at the JN Money offices recently, as part of the JN Money Support A Dream back-to-school promotion, which ran from July 27 to September 7.

During the promotional period, JN Money customers who sent funds from the United Kingdom, the United States of America, Canada, The Cayman Islands and other Caribbean territories, where JN Money operates, had the opportunity to nominate, a student in Jamaica who could benefit from either a scholarship or tablet, in the company’s ‘Support A Dream’ back-to-school promotion.

“This year, going back-to-school, has the added challenge of ‘online learning,’ due to the COVID-19 pandemic; and has forced many schools to offer lessons online,” explained Miss Sanya Wallace, senior manager, strategic planning and marketing, JN Money Services, owners of the renowned JN Money brand.

“Therefore, we decided to present 13 scholarships and 24 tablets to students to assist them with their back-to-school expenses; and also enable them to access lessons online. We decided to provide more tablets than scholarships to further assist and enhance the opportunity for students to continue learning digitally. ” she outlined.

Miss Wallace added that JN Money has contributed to the education sector in different ways, in the past.

“Apart from providing scholarships, we have donated funds to schools; sponsored educational competitions; and provided back-to-school supplies. We believe that education is one of the areas in which our country can achieve its ambitions to be: ‘A place of choice for citizens to live, work, raise families and do business.’ We also believe that by donating tablets, we are allowing more students to make the transition to digital learning, as well,” she related.

For Miss Samantha Morris whose five-year-old daughter, Micah Bowie, was one of the recipients of a scholarship and tablet, the device could not have come at a better time.

“I really appreciate this donation, because she had a tablet; however, it accidentally fell in water; therefore, she was at a disadvantage, as far as school was concerned for a few months. It affected her, as my own laptop was also malfunctioning; and I had to print her assignments elsewhere, so that she could do her work at home. Her classes will be online, hence this will assist her,” Miss Morris explained.

She added that Micah was performing well above her age level; and the tablet would enable to her to continue to achieve.

“It’s the first time I am winning anything; and I am pleased, especially because she is extremely smart, She graduated from Dunrobin Early Childhood School as the top student; and is also the second youngest in her class,” Miss Morris informed.

Radcliffe McLean, whose relative ten-year-old Tonya Lee Harris, a student of Ardenne Preparatory in Mandeville, Manchester, was also a recipient of a scholarship and tablet, stated that the tablet would assist Tonya Lee to continue her studies.

“She excels at school and wants to attend Manchester High School. Hence, the tablet will definitely assist her to realise her dream,” he said.

Mr McLean explained that Tonya Lee was excelling academically while being involved in several co-curricular activities.

“She is a straight A student and author. She wrote a book entitled ‘Lost in Whitney’s Forest’; and is actively involved in the school community. She represented her school in the Ardenne Classics; the Prep School Championship; the University of the West Indies Mathematics Olympiad, and was a gold medalist in the Gymnastics Competition,” he informed.