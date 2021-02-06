3 Tips for Buying Golf Equipment

Very few games require as much attention to personal gear as golf, and given how much personal equipment golfers need to maintain, it can become confusing. We are about to make that task a little simpler with a few quick tips so that you can avoid ending up investing money in the wrong equipment.

Buying Clubs: A Quick Guide

Seeking the help of an experienced club fitter is the best way to find the perfect clubs, but the following tips will help either way:

Prefer shorter, closed drivers over longer, neutral ones (44.5” is a popular choice)

Hybrids and fairway woods are better options for most golfers, as compared to 3, 4 and 5 irons

As most of us are already used to irons, do make sure that the hybrids/fairway woods match the irons you are used to in terms of both distance and length

Choose hybrids if your swing is somewhat steep, but those of us with a cleaner sweep will benefit more from fairway wood

Buy a high-loft wedge for elevated, small and quick greens, but stick to a bouncy sand wedge with a wide sole for sandy bunkers

When choosing a putter, see if the sole is perfectly parallel to the ground right at the point of impact.

Customization is essential if you wish to improve your game, but these are the basic facts that will not change even when you get those customized clubs.

Buying the Right Golf Cart Tires for the Right Turf

In order for your golf cart to not tear down the turf, and also to avoid getting stuck somewhere on a sandy road, tire selection should be on point. Then of course, there is also the size to consider, as getting tires that are too big can make driving the cart around a real hassle, while smaller than necessary tires will simply throw your golf cart off balance.

If the cart needs new wheels, you should be able to find all sizes of golf cart tires on the official Golf Cart Tire Supply website. Just make sure that you know what tire sizes your cart is capable of handling before putting in an order. Just to provide an introductory idea regarding the options you may have for the upgrade, we have listed a few common examples next:

Turf and street: Turf-friendly and street-safe regular cart tires which come bundled with any average golfing cart

Knobby off-road: Capable of handling mud, sand, bumps, holes and ground vegetation, these knobby tires are strictly meant for rough, wooded terrains only, equally unsuited for golf courses and pavements

All-terrain: Less knobby variants of the off-road tires which can be driven on manmade streets, but are not allowed inside most golf courses

As you may have realized by now, most of the more rugged, knobby tires are unsuited for use in a golf course. Some courses may allow it though, but such cart tires are reserved for the outdoorsman mostly, not golfers.

Buying the Right Golf Shoes

Nothing that you can wear will have a more direct impact on your performance and overall comfort than your golfing shoes. With that point in mind, we will look through some pro tips on how to select the perfect pair of golfing shoes:

Customize your golfing shoes if you can

If that is not an option, measure your feet to see if there is a length/width difference between them

If there is a small difference, then buy a size that would best suit the longer/wider foot

While taking the measurements, wear a sock

If you go to a physical store, then always try the golfing shoes with your usual golfing socks on

Also, buy two pairs of golfing shoes. You want a pair with waterproofing and one with air-circulation. In time, you will need both, depending on the course and the time of the year.

With the help of these tips, you can perfect your golfing technique.