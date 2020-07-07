3 Budget-Friendly Ways to Upgrade Your Home

Buying a home and getting on the property ladder is one of life’s biggest milestones. Many people have a lot of their financial future invested in their home, and as they move homes through their life, more and more of their retirement income becomes tied to their property value.

If you are looking for ways to invest in your financial future, a smart way is to make upgrades to your home that add to its property value. Even if adding to your retirement pot isn’t your primary concern, there are some clever home and living upgrades that can improve your quality of life. These simple changes can make you more productive and active, helping you to invest in yourself in other ways.

Here is our quick guide to three budget-friendly and simple ways you can upgrade your home, and maybe add a little value to your property while adding features to your home for you to enjoy.

Landscape or Theme Your Garden

When people think about making home improvements or upgrades, many people overlook their outdoor spaces. This is a big mistake.

If you are lucky enough to have a garden or yard on your property, this provides an opportunity to make some very cost-effective changes that can add some great features to your home for you to enjoy, and add value.

Additions like a hot tub or pool are obvious and expensive upgrades to make, but you can make some huge changes from just a few dollars and some yard work if you landscape or theme your garden yourself. Simple changes like raised planters and a well-tended lawn can make a huge difference in how you use your outdoor spaces.

Make Better Use of a Small Space for Leisure or a Hobby

Just about every home has a space, like a nook in a hallway or an awkward corner in a room, that you don’t know quite what to do with. The best thing about a small space is that it doesn’t cost much to make a big change. Make the right change and you can even add a little something to a home’s desirability and value.

A small home library or music room is easier to make than you think, and it can fit comfortably into a small corner, or at the end of a hall. With some simple bookshelves, complete with a potted plant or two, you can make a small home library with a comfy chair or a big cushion. If you play an instrument, this is an opportunity to make a space for your music, and also create an interesting space in your home.

Invest in Your Rest – Spend Some Money in Your Bedroom

You spend a third of your life asleep if you manage to get eight hours a night. People will often spend a lot of money on fixtures and furniture all across their home, and then spend as little as possible on their bed and mattress.

You don’t have to break the bank to invest wisely in your sleep, however. A great idea is to wait for the mattress sales on Labor Day and grab yourself a seasonal bargain. Research a little first, and work out what type of mattress is right for you. Many people choose a soft mattress that doesn’t support their body while they sleep, causing aches and pains.

Making upgrades to your home, whether it is a mansion or a maisonette, doesn’t have to cost a lot of money. With some smart and simple changes, you can add some leisure space to your home, make room for a hobby or interest, and even add a little property value to your home.