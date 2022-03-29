Business

Commissioner Monestime to Celebrate Scale Up 305 Opening

[MIAMI-DADE] – Miami-Dade County Commissioner Jean Monestime is excited to announce the launch of Scale Up 305, a small business incubator, in partnership with Miami-Dade County Mayor Daniella Levine Cava and the Haitian American Chamber of Commerce of Florida (HACCOF). Commissioner Monestime, Mayor Levine Cava, and HACCOF will host a Scale Up 305 ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday, April 6, at 9:30 a.m. It will take place at 10750 NW 6th Ct., Miami, FL 33168.

HACCOF brings businesses together and acts as an advocate for Haitian and Haitian-American enterprises. The organization also mobilizes entrepreneurs across Florida, the U.S., and Haiti promoting partnerships and alliances within communities.

“We hope that this incubator will provide much needed relief to our small businesses who have no doubt felt the financial strain of COVID-19 and increased costs of doing business,” said Commissioner Monestime.

To RSVP for this event, please click here.

 

